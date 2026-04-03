5 Best Grier Draft Picks According To AI

Agree or disagree?.



In my estimation,("my" being Perplexity AI) Chris Greer’s five most successful draft selections with the Dolphins are Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Christian Wilkins. Those are the picks that combined the strongest on-field value with the clearest draft-day hit rate, and they’re consistently identified as his top successes in recent coverage of his draft record ���.



My top five

Close calls

If you wanted to swap anyone in, Robert Hunt and De’Von Achane are the strongest arguments, with both widely cited as major successes from Greer’s drafts ��. Minkah Fitzpatrick was also a strong pick talent-wise, but because Miami traded him after drafting him, I weighted the list toward players who defined longer-term roster value in Miami �.



Why these five

The common thread is that these picks either became premium starters or were outright difference-makers at valuable positions, especially Tunsil, Howard, Waddle, and Holland ��.



Greer’s best drafts tended to be the ones where Miami hit on elite talent early, and these five are the clearest examples of that pattern ��.