 5 Best Grier Draft Picks According To AI | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

5 Best Grier Draft Picks According To AI

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Agree or disagree?.

In my estimation,("my" being Perplexity AI) Chris Greer’s five most successful draft selections with the Dolphins are Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Christian Wilkins. Those are the picks that combined the strongest on-field value with the clearest draft-day hit rate, and they’re consistently identified as his top successes in recent coverage of his draft record ���.

My top five
Close calls
If you wanted to swap anyone in, Robert Hunt and De’Von Achane are the strongest arguments, with both widely cited as major successes from Greer’s drafts ��. Minkah Fitzpatrick was also a strong pick talent-wise, but because Miami traded him after drafting him, I weighted the list toward players who defined longer-term roster value in Miami �.

Why these five
The common thread is that these picks either became premium starters or were outright difference-makers at valuable positions, especially Tunsil, Howard, Waddle, and Holland ��.

Greer’s best drafts tended to be the ones where Miami hit on elite talent early, and these five are the clearest examples of that pattern ��.
 
Last edited:
Pig Resist GIF by Student Loan Justice
 
Howard, Tunsil, Fitzpatrick, Wilkins and Sanders were his best picks IMO. Guys like Van Ginkel, Hunt, Jones, and Achane deserve a mention. Waddle is a solid #2 WR, but trading up from 12 to 6 to select him was a terrible move. Either ways, it shows that he drafted alright to start his time as GM, but did a horrendous job 2020 onwards.
 
😆

Tier 1 – Absolute busts / franchise-impact mistakes (Top 10)

These are the picks most commonly cited as Grier’s worst decisions.

Noah Igbinoghene (2020, 1st round) – major bust, poor development
Charles Harris (2017, 1st round) – passed on stars like T.J. Watt
Austin Jackson (2020, 1st round) – long-term liability at tackle
Liam Eichenberg (2021, 2nd round) – never solid at any OL spot
Cam Smith (2023, 2nd round) – barely contributed early
Isaac Asiata (2017, 5th round) – traded up for him, didn’t pan out
Cordrea Tankersley (2017, 3rd round) – early flashes, then fell off
Leonte Carroo (2016, 3rd round) – heavy trade-up, minimal production
Kalen Ballage (2018, 4th round) – extremely inefficient RB
Michael Dieter (2019, 3rd round) – long-term project that never developed
🟧 Tier 2 – Major disappointments (11–25)

Players who stuck around briefly but didn’t meet draft value.

Raekwon McMillan (2017, 2nd)
Cornell Armstrong (2018, 6th)
Quentin Poling (2018, 7th)
Brandon Doughty (2016, 7th)
Isaiah Prince (2019, 6th)
Chandler Cox (2019, 7th)
Solomon Kindley (2020, 4th)
Curtis Weaver (2020, 5th – cut before season)
Malcolm Perry (2020, 7th)
Larnel Coleman (2021, 7th)
Hunter Long (2021, 3rd)
Gerrid Doaks (2021, 7th)
Erik Ezukanma (2022, 4th)
Channing Tindall (2022, 3rd)
Skylar Thompson (2022, 7th) – had moments but limited upside
🟨 Tier 3 – Underwhelming / depth-only returns (26–40)

Not total busts, but poor value relative to draft slot.

Kenyan Drake (2016, 3rd) – decent, but inconsistent
Jakeem Grant (2016, 6th) – returner only
Jordan Lucas (2016, 6th)
Vincent Taylor (2017, 6th)
Davon Godchaux (2017, 5th) – solid but let walk
Durham Smythe (2018, 4th) – blocking TE only
Andrew Van Ginkel (2019, 5th) – good value, but not elite
Myles Gaskin (2019, 7th)
Robert Hunt (2020, 2nd) – good, but not elite for pick
Brandon Jones (2020, 3rd)
Raekwon Davis (2020, 2nd) – inconsistent
Jevon Holland (2021, 2nd) – actually good, but included if strictly grading vs elite DB expectations
Jaelan Phillips (2021, 1st) – flashes, injuries
De’Von Achane (2023, 3rd) – explosive but durability concerns
Jaylen Wright (2024, 4th) – too early but risky trade-up
🟩 Tier 4 – Questionable / incomplete evaluations (41–50)

Too early or mixed results, but trending toward disappointment.

Tua Tagovailoa (2020, 1st) – polarizing vs Herbert debate
Jaylen Waddle (2021, 1st) – good player, but debated value vs Sewell
Christian Wilkins (2019, 1st) – solid but not dominant
Mike Gesicki (2018, 2nd) – scheme mismatch
Jerome Baker (2018, 3rd) – average starter
Austin Jackson (repeat inclusion for emphasis on long-term impact)
Cam Smith (repeat for trajectory concerns)
Liam Eichenberg (repeat due to extended struggles)
Noah Igbinoghene (repeat—arguably worst of era)
Charles Harris (repeat—symbolic miss at premium position)
📊 Key Takeaways
The offensive line misses (Jackson, Eichenberg, Dieter) are a recurring theme
Cornerback drafting has been especially poor (Igbinoghene, Tankersley, Smith)
Several bad picks are worsened by who was passed over (Herbert, Watt, etc.)
Even critics admit Grier has hits, but the misses are high-impact and frequent
 
MrChadRico said:
😆

Tier 1 – Absolute busts / franchise-impact mistakes (Top 10)

These are the picks most commonly cited as Grier’s worst decisions.

Noah Igbinoghene (2020, 1st round) – major bust, poor development
Charles Harris (2017, 1st round) – passed on stars like T.J. Watt
Austin Jackson (2020, 1st round) – long-term liability at tackle
Liam Eichenberg (2021, 2nd round) – never solid at any OL spot
Cam Smith (2023, 2nd round) – barely contributed early
Isaac Asiata (2017, 5th round) – traded up for him, didn’t pan out
Cordrea Tankersley (2017, 3rd round) – early flashes, then fell off
Leonte Carroo (2016, 3rd round) – heavy trade-up, minimal production
Kalen Ballage (2018, 4th round) – extremely inefficient RB
Michael Dieter (2019, 3rd round) – long-term project that never developed
🟧 Tier 2 – Major disappointments (11–25)

Players who stuck around briefly but didn’t meet draft value.

Raekwon McMillan (2017, 2nd)
Cornell Armstrong (2018, 6th)
Quentin Poling (2018, 7th)
Brandon Doughty (2016, 7th)
Isaiah Prince (2019, 6th)
Chandler Cox (2019, 7th)
Solomon Kindley (2020, 4th)
Curtis Weaver (2020, 5th – cut before season)
Malcolm Perry (2020, 7th)
Larnel Coleman (2021, 7th)
Hunter Long (2021, 3rd)
Gerrid Doaks (2021, 7th)
Erik Ezukanma (2022, 4th)
Channing Tindall (2022, 3rd)
Skylar Thompson (2022, 7th) – had moments but limited upside
🟨 Tier 3 – Underwhelming / depth-only returns (26–40)

Not total busts, but poor value relative to draft slot.

Kenyan Drake (2016, 3rd) – decent, but inconsistent
Jakeem Grant (2016, 6th) – returner only
Jordan Lucas (2016, 6th)
Vincent Taylor (2017, 6th)
Davon Godchaux (2017, 5th) – solid but let walk
Durham Smythe (2018, 4th) – blocking TE only
Andrew Van Ginkel (2019, 5th) – good value, but not elite
Myles Gaskin (2019, 7th)
Robert Hunt (2020, 2nd) – good, but not elite for pick
Brandon Jones (2020, 3rd)
Raekwon Davis (2020, 2nd) – inconsistent
Jevon Holland (2021, 2nd) – actually good, but included if strictly grading vs elite DB expectations
Jaelan Phillips (2021, 1st) – flashes, injuries
De’Von Achane (2023, 3rd) – explosive but durability concerns
Jaylen Wright (2024, 4th) – too early but risky trade-up
🟩 Tier 4 – Questionable / incomplete evaluations (41–50)

Too early or mixed results, but trending toward disappointment.

Tua Tagovailoa (2020, 1st) – polarizing vs Herbert debate
Jaylen Waddle (2021, 1st) – good player, but debated value vs Sewell
Christian Wilkins (2019, 1st) – solid but not dominant
Mike Gesicki (2018, 2nd) – scheme mismatch
Jerome Baker (2018, 3rd) – average starter
Austin Jackson (repeat inclusion for emphasis on long-term impact)
Cam Smith (repeat for trajectory concerns)
Liam Eichenberg (repeat due to extended struggles)
Noah Igbinoghene (repeat—arguably worst of era)
Charles Harris (repeat—symbolic miss at premium position)
📊 Key Takeaways
The offensive line misses (Jackson, Eichenberg, Dieter) are a recurring theme
Cornerback drafting has been especially poor (Igbinoghene, Tankersley, Smith)
Several bad picks are worsened by who was passed over (Herbert, Watt, etc.)
Even critics admit Grier has hits, but the misses are high-impact and frequent
Click to expand...
Chat GPT does not think highly of Grier lol
 
Van ginkel is the best pick he ever made in terms of return on pick investment.

As long as you understand his “starter” value is very scheme specific.

But it’s utterly comical to think that this guy ever did a good job at any point. Completely and utterly comical.
 
hoops said:
Van ginkel is the best pick he ever made in terms of return on pick investment.

As long as you understand his “starter” value is very scheme specific.

But it’s utterly comical to think that this guy ever did a good job at any point. Completely and utterly comical.
Click to expand...
But there are some folks that will show you his picks are above average relative to the pack statistically speaking

I won’t name names
 
djphinfan said:
But there are some folks that will show you his picks are above average relative to the pack statistically speaking

I won’t name names
Click to expand...

No one’s wasted more draft assets and money than Grier.

No one. I challenge anyone to find a more incompetent asshat with regards to personnel. Draft, free agency, you name it he was an utter joke with all of it.
 
As the OP of this thread and it's intent, anyone who thinks it's pro-Grier is mistaken!

Frankly, I'm surprised there were this many hits! Considering that he's been at the helm for 9 to 10 years, relatively speaking, this is a paltry pathetic number of successes.
 
hoops said:
No one’s wasted more draft assets and money than Grier.

No one. I challenge anyone to find a more incompetent asshat with regards to personnel. Draft, free agency, you name it he was an utter joke with all of it.
Click to expand...

He was pretty good in FA. There was no choice due to draft picks sucking. This team was fielded entirely by mercenaries for nearly the last decade and even had a pulse 1 or 2 of those seasons.

Finding short term free agents every year that fit under the cap is harder than hitting on draft picks. Grier found gems almost every season ... although he'd eventually **** the bed with extensions. Also terrible with the high dollar FAs.

Bargain basement shopping that produced results was near top of the league. It had to be ... this franchise would've been a 3 win team for the last decade without it. He also had some good trades ... too bad he couldn't capitalize.

As bad as possible across the board except cheap FAs and trade value.
 
BobDole said:
He was pretty good in FA. There was no choice due to draft picks sucking. This team was fielded entirely by mercenaries for nearly the last decade and even had a pulse 1 or 2 of those seasons.

Finding short term free agents every year that fit under the cap is harder than hitting on draft picks. Grier found gems almost every season ... although he'd eventually **** the bed with extensions. Also terrible with the high dollar FAs.

Bargain basement shopping that produced results was near top of the league. It had to be ... this franchise would've been a 3 win team for the last decade without it. He also had some good trades ... too bad he couldn't capitalize.

As bad as possible across the board except cheap FAs and trade value.
Click to expand...

Pretty good in free agency? Do tell stankee.
 
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