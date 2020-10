Wow, it's never surprising how many guys we have on this board post that don't watch the damn game and just watch the stat line. To blame this game strictly on gailey's game plan is freaking ridiculous. Fitzpatrick was very bad in pivotal times, a lot of times there were guys open. It wasn't the play calling it was his ability to throw the ball down the field and not get happy feet and only see in between the hashes, it's a joke some of the posts on this forum.