5 Former Miami Dolphins selected as "Senior Nominees" for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

A few weeks ago, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors changed their by-laws to their selection process for, specifically, Senior Nominees (you can look them up on the Hall of Fame website). Today, a list of 183 Senior Nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has been released.
5 Former Dolphins are on the list (4 out of the 5, from the 72-73 Super Bowl Teams)
- G Bob Kuechenberg
- DE Bill Stanfill
- S Dick Anderson
- S Jake Scott
- WR Mark Clayton
The next step in the process:
In the coming weeks, the 183 Senior Nominees will be trimmed down to 50.
Full List Here: https://www.profootballhof.com/news...-for-pro-football-hall-of-fame-class-of-2025/
