 5 Former Miami Dolphins selected as "Senior Nominees" for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

5 Former Miami Dolphins selected as "Senior Nominees" for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

jg772006

jg772006

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Nov 19, 2006
Messages
469
Reaction score
186
Age
39
Location
Scranton, Pennsylvania
A few weeks ago, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors changed their by-laws to their selection process for, specifically, Senior Nominees (you can look them up on the Hall of Fame website). Today, a list of 183 Senior Nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has been released.

5 Former Dolphins are on the list (4 out of the 5, from the 72-73 Super Bowl Teams)
- G Bob Kuechenberg
- DE Bill Stanfill
- S Dick Anderson
- S Jake Scott
- WR Mark Clayton

The next step in the process:
In the coming weeks, the 183 Senior Nominees will be trimmed down to 50.

Full List Here: https://www.profootballhof.com/news...-for-pro-football-hall-of-fame-class-of-2025/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom