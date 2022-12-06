 5 Keys to Chargers Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

5 Keys to Chargers Game

SF Dolphin Fan

1. A rebound by Tua. The offense has bailed the defense out a few times this year. Tua has to answer back after a down game.

2. The defense needs to get off the field on third downs. The struggles against Brock Purdy on third downs might have been the main reason Miami lost. Need a really strong defensive effort.

3. More balance on offense. This is the time in the season where the running game needs to show up. Eight runs in what was a close game most of the way against the 49ers made it easy on the SF defense to concentrate on the pass. Miami made itself one dimensional.

4. Killer instinct. The Dolphins have left the door open against some weaker teams. It's time to close the door! Start strong and stay on the gas pedal.

5. Limit mistakes. Miami has been its own worst enemy at times this year. Winning the turnover battle is huge in the NFL as most games are close.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

All Great points, @SF Dolphin Fan. I also think McDaniel needs to stop relying so much on the pass game and the potential big plays. Miami needs more balance, even if it means, returning to a short passing game. It seems like he's too enamored with the big plays, deep. Gotta get a more consistent run game, like you've mentioned. JMO.
 
Virginia99

Need Tua to get back in the groove, but def need to run the ball. LAC has a hard time stopping the run. Need balance for this game and down the stretch. Especially in the cold against Bills and Pats.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Agree. I know Miami makes a lot of big plays and that's great. But the team is going to need the run to win in the bad weather games.

Get that balance and the Dolphins could be close to unstoppable.
 
Miami151

Miami151

SoFi Stadium can be a “home” game for MD for these reasons: (a.) weak Charger fan support in LA market; (b.) LA area viewed as a desirable vacation spot for traveling fans; and (c.) MD fans travel well. Would love to see Herbert have to go to silent count because MD fan crowd noise.
 
E30M3

E30M3

The Chargers have the second worst run defense in the league just ahead of Chicago, third worst overall. Get the lead and run the ball successfully and we will win. That is all. Sounds easy, but somehow this team has a way of f*cking easy things up.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Great post agree 100% with all the points that is all end of story - and oh, run more than 8 times you knuckleheads!!!
 
'Deep

'Deep

The one thing with Herbert is however many times he failes to close out games, the Chargers are always right there at the end. We need to close this game out by at least halfway thru the fourth.
 
SmokyFin

SmokyFin

At least we shouldn't be at a huge disadvantage due to the home crowd. I'd guess we may have almost as many fans there as the Chargers.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

That's where Miami has struggled. Can't always rely on passing the ball on third and short either.

Obviously, if Armstead can play that will be a huge boost.
 
