5 Keys to Chargers Game

1. A rebound by Tua. The offense has bailed the defense out a few times this year. Tua has to answer back after a down game.



2. The defense needs to get off the field on third downs. The struggles against Brock Purdy on third downs might have been the main reason Miami lost. Need a really strong defensive effort.



3. More balance on offense. This is the time in the season where the running game needs to show up. Eight runs in what was a close game most of the way against the 49ers made it easy on the SF defense to concentrate on the pass. Miami made itself one dimensional.



4. Killer instinct. The Dolphins have left the door open against some weaker teams. It's time to close the door! Start strong and stay on the gas pedal.



5. Limit mistakes. Miami has been its own worst enemy at times this year. Winning the turnover battle is huge in the NFL as most games are close.