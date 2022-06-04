DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 356
- Reaction score
- 908
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
5 Players Who Must Breakout for the Dolphins in 2022 - Miami Dolphins
Here are five players, in my opinion, who must break out for the Miami Dolphins this season for the team to make a playoff run and be successful. 1. Tua TagovailoaStarting with the obvious, Tua Tagovailoa must breakout if the Dolphins wish to make the playoffs. The additions of Tyreek Hill and...
dolphinstalk.com