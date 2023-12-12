 5 points of Reality | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

5 points of Reality

Positives: Ill still get laid tonight, but she wont be wearing a Dolphins Cheerleader outfit.

Reality1: The team came out flat today - that's on our coaching staff, the players and Hard Knocks.
Reality 2: McD, called a poor game today. He was (again) stubborn with calling pass plays in the red-zone and abandoned pounding the rock. EasyRider is correct on this point.
Reality 3: Our team wasn't mentally strong today. We had been previously, but today we folded under adversity. Hopefully we take a hard look in the mirror and get angry.
Reality 4: Tua is a top 10 QB, but today he made poor decisions, held the ball and wasn't comfortable. I didn't see him LEAD. Even the great ones **** the bed sometimes. I remain hopeful.
Reality 5: Maturity. We aren't a dominant "run the board" team or coaching staff...yet. But we are still in a great position, and can still make a run at a championship.
 
Run at a Championship? My man with our schedule we are likely to miss the Playoffs.
 
I dont agree they came out flat. They came out guns blazing on both sides, Vrabel was moping and kicking cans in sideline interview, until Williams went down, and that turnover in redzone which shot Tua down mentally and he did nothing the rest of the game.
 
EPBro said:
Reality #1 - Our passing attack is nothing without Cheetah.

Reality #2 - Tua cannot play off script.

Reality #3 - Fangio is vastly overated.

Reality #4 - This team will not win a playoff game.
With respect, I disagree with all 4 points. But I understand why many posters might have the same reaction as you do. I am a bit more non emotional in my analysis. I didn't expect us to win out. I think we will win in the playoffs.
 
1) agree (pretty much every week for the past twenty years)
2) I won't go one way or the other
3) totally agree. We are mentally weak beyond all other teams
4) disagree. I still don't think he is top ten since he really has significant issues if first target gets covered
5) agree. No maturity in terms of dealing with pressure.
 
DrMultimedia said:
1) agree (pretty much every week for the past twenty years)
2) I won't go one way or the other
3) totally agree. We are mentally weak beyond all other teams
4) disagree. I still don't think he is top ten since he really has significant issues if first target gets covered
5) agree. No maturity in terms of dealing with pressure.
Fair. I still think Tua is top 10, but he certainly has areas he must develop.
 
LargoFin said:
I dont agree they came out flat. They came out guns blazing on both sides, Vrabel was moping and kicking cans in sideline interview, until Williams went down, and that turnover in the redzone which shot Tua down mentaly and he did nothing the rest of the game.
Exactly that
 
