5 points of Reality

Positives: Ill still get laid tonight, but she wont be wearing a Dolphins Cheerleader outfit.
Reality1: The team came out flat today - that's on our coaching staff, the players and Hard Knocks.
Reality 2: McD, called a poor game today. He was (again) stubborn with calling pass plays in the red-zone and abandoned pounding the rock. EasyRider is correct on this point.
Reality 3: Our team wasn't mentally strong today. We had been previously, but today we folded under adversity. Hopefully we take a hard look in the mirror and get angry.
Reality 4: Tua is a top 10 QB, but today he made poor decisions, held the ball and wasn't comfortable. I didn't see him LEAD. Even the great ones **** the bed sometimes. I remain hopeful.
Reality 5: Maturity. We aren't a dominant "run the board" team or coaching staff...yet. But we are still in a great position, and can still make a run at a championship.
