5 Raven Free Agents who could be fits w/ Miami

phinphanatic.com

5 Potential Raven free agents who could follow Anthony Weaver to the Dolphins

When a coach moves from one team to another, there is always a chance that someone from his former team will follow. Who might follow Anthony Weaver to Miami? M
Not a very meaty article but something to discuss

Queen will probably want to be paid more than Jerome Baker is currently making, so even with cap cuts and such not sure about that one, but it would be intriguing

I did like David Long’s play this year.
 
Sorry Travis, that's a Brian Miller article. Dude is a total wanker and an idiot.

But in regards to the topic, not even clicking that article, the Ravens FA are gonna be too expensive for us most likely.
 
It would be interesting if Queen became a Phin after he pretty much bashed this team this year.

But I will say, as much as I critisc8zed him for "whining" about how teams wouldn't just line up and run at him. On the flip side, it's respectable to have a LBER pretty much saying " come at me"

Lol, see how I'm hedging my bets here haha
 
If it came down to keeping Wilkins or adding Queen, wouldn't Wilkins be the obvious choice?

Like it or not, Miami's going to go bargain hunting in free agency.
 
I like the idea of Malik Harrison as a Duke Riley replacement. Clowney is also interesting depending on his market with the Chubb/Phillips injury dynamic. Patrick Queen is my dream offseason get, but yeah, he’s surely going to cost more than Baker.
 
