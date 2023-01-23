5 Things To Know About Desai - Phins DC Candidate & Fangio's Protege'

Fin-Loco
2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 21,698
- Reaction score
- 66,292
Can't copy and paste it all but they have a free login to read if you give PBP your Email.
"Players have also said Desai is cerebral, enthusiastic and energetic.
Miami needs more sacks and more turnovers and Desai, like Fangio, puts emphasis on both. In Chicago, Desai introduced a "takeaway bucket" in training camp for players to dunk footballs after interceptions or fumble recoveries."
"In 2021, while Fangio was serving as Broncos head coach, Desai was promoted to Bears defensive coordinator. Chicago ranked sixth in the NFL in defense, despite key injuries to Khalil Mack, Danny Trevathan and Akiem Hicks."
"Players have also said Desai is cerebral, enthusiastic and energetic.
Miami needs more sacks and more turnovers and Desai, like Fangio, puts emphasis on both. In Chicago, Desai introduced a "takeaway bucket" in training camp for players to dunk footballs after interceptions or fumble recoveries."
"In 2021, while Fangio was serving as Broncos head coach, Desai was promoted to Bears defensive coordinator. Chicago ranked sixth in the NFL in defense, despite key injuries to Khalil Mack, Danny Trevathan and Akiem Hicks."
Dolphins defensive coordinator search: 5 Things to Know: Sean Desai
The Dolphins will hire a defensive coodinator to replace Josh Boyer. Is Sean Desai of the Seahawks a natural fit?
www.palmbeachpost.com