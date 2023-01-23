5 Things To Know About Desai - Phins DC Candidate & Fangio's Protege'

Yes and no. Fangio has far more experience, so he has seen and experienced more, which allows the team to have a DC that might be more prepared if things go wrong.



On the other hand, Desai has proven to be a very smart up and coming coach that has already shown Fangio type effectiveness, while still growing, so he could end up being an even better fit with Miami...Yes, but he also could take longer or never reach the type of success you could get with Fangio.



It's more the Sure thing vs the Gamble.



They're both around the same age, but Fangio has more experience.



I would not be upset with either, but would rather have the sure thing in Fangio.