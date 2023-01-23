 5 Things To Know About Desai - Phins DC Candidate & Fangio's Protege' | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

5 Things To Know About Desai - Phins DC Candidate & Fangio's Protege'

Can't copy and paste it all but they have a free login to read if you give PBP your Email.

"Players have also said Desai is cerebral, enthusiastic and energetic.

Miami needs more sacks and more turnovers and Desai, like Fangio, puts emphasis on both. In Chicago, Desai introduced a "takeaway bucket" in training camp for players to dunk footballs after interceptions or fumble recoveries."

"In 2021, while Fangio was serving as Broncos head coach, Desai was promoted to Bears defensive coordinator. Chicago ranked sixth in the NFL in defense, despite key injuries to Khalil Mack, Danny Trevathan and Akiem Hicks."



www.palmbeachpost.com

Dolphins defensive coordinator search: 5 Things to Know: Sean Desai

The Dolphins will hire a defensive coodinator to replace Josh Boyer. Is Sean Desai of the Seahawks a natural fit?
www.palmbeachpost.com
 
Thanks Fin-Loco! After reading this I am way more comfortable with Desai as a candidate. He checks an awful lot of the boxes and one thing I really liked is he started as a quality control coach - maybe he can help set up better organizational flow from the booth to McD so that we can avoid some of those critical errors surrounding when to throw the challenge flag, etc. Good Job!
 
Yeah same seems a very good candidate and tbh the chase for Fangio and his somewhat stubbornness I think Desnaiay be a better fit.
 
I really hope the Dolphins don't drag their feet on the DC hire. We are extremely close, get the top man they want at DC, and start creating your dream defensive coaching team right away.

For the record, I have not yet given up on Tindall, so whomever is the DC, hope he is very experienced, knows talent, and tells us if Tindall was that un-usable, or if it was just Boyer too afraid to pull the trigger.
 
winnyason said:
Yeah same seems a very good candidate and tbh the chase for Fangio and his somewhat stubbornness I think Desnaiay be a better fit.
Click to expand...

Yes and no. Fangio has far more experience, so he has seen and experienced more, which allows the team to have a DC that might be more prepared if things go wrong.

On the other hand, Desai has proven to be a very smart up and coming coach that has already shown Fangio type effectiveness, while still growing, so he could end up being an even better fit with Miami...Yes, but he also could take longer or never reach the type of success you could get with Fangio.

It's more the Sure thing vs the Gamble.

They're both around the same age, but Fangio has more experience.

I would not be upset with either, but would rather have the sure thing in Fangio.
 
tay0365 said:
Yes and no. Fangio has far more experience, so he has seen and experienced more, which allows the team to have a DC that might be more prepared if things go wrong.

On the other hand, Desai has proven to be a very smart up and coming coach that has already shown Fangio type effectiveness, while still growing, so he could end up being an even better fit with Miami...Yes, but he also could take longer or never reach the type of success you could get with Fangio.

It's more the Sure thing vs the Gamble.

They're both around the same age, but Fangio has more experience.

I would not be upset with either, but would rather have the sure thing in Fangio.
Click to expand...
Yeah look your pretty spot on. I just wonder if Grier will be patient.
Fangio very sought after, have we requested interview ?
 
Thanks…great read. I would be very happy if he becomes our DC. Listened to Dolphins talk pod cast
on the finheaven podcast labeled…

Dolphins are Interested in Vic Fangio or Sean Desai to be Defensive Coordinator​

and it sounds like Fangio has a bit of a nasty edge….with some players really not liking him, favorites etc
podcast goes into more detail. After listening I got a bit of a Flores vibe
but I know Fangio is great, lots want him, but I wouldn’t mind Desai
 
tay0365 said:
Yes and no. Fangio has far more experience, so he has seen and experienced more, which allows the team to have a DC that might be more prepared if things go wrong.

On the other hand, Desai has proven to be a very smart up and coming coach that has already shown Fangio type effectiveness, while still growing, so he could end up being an even better fit with Miami...Yes, but he also could take longer or never reach the type of success you could get with Fangio.

It's more the Sure thing vs the Gamble.

They're both around the same age, but Fangio has more experience.

I would not be upset with either, but would rather have the sure thing in Fangio.
Click to expand...
Dasai is 39 and Fangio is 64 I wouldn't call that around the same age.
 
