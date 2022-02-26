50 from Marino

Fred Bear
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2018
- Messages
- 13,082
- Reaction score
- 31,385
- Location
- Mississippi
We just haven't been able to put all the pieces together in a long while hopefully we are headed that way again.Thanks for that. I remember when we lost the SB to San Fran. Always figured we would be back. Such a waste of talent, Danny is the best QB to never win the ring no doubt
I wouldn’t call it a waste. He gave us years of fantastic play and fun memories. Serious question. Would you rather have had the Dolphins run with Marino and no titles or a run of every season but one of a mediocre team and then one fluke season where they won it all. I don’t think I’d made that trade.Thanks for that. I remember when we lost the SB to San Fran. Always figured we would be back. Such a waste of talent, Danny is the best QB to never win the ring no doubt
Funny. I’m am also a Red Sox, Celtics and Dolphins fan. I think you are discounting how good Roger Clemens was though.The highlights don't even due justice how good he was. Not many athletes have been special must see every game.
For me (I'm 56) Marino, Pedro Martinez with the Red Sox and Larry Bird are the only 3 that have made that
level. I know there are others, but those are the only 3 from "my" teams in 50 years of Fandom.
Dan was ahead of his time and such a joy to watch.
ha, not really. I saw him live plenty, and it seems like every time I saw him he sucked. Which I know is not true, but felt that way, so never felt that special vibe (even before he went to the Yankees). I did sit behind home plate and see him throw a masterpiece in AA New Britain in a playoff game though, lol.Funny. I’m am also a Red Sox, Celtics and Dolphins fan. I think you are discounting how good Roger Clemens was though.
I'll take those Marino years. They were a blast, they had winning records most every year (even with the putrid late '80's defenses). There was always the hopeI wouldn’t call it a waste. He gave us years of fantastic play and fun memories. Serious question. Would you rather have had the Dolphins run with Marino and no titles or a run of every season of one of a mediocre team and then one fluke season where they won it all. I don’t think I’d made that trade.
Danny is the best QB to never win the ring no doubt
It’s true. Some of those throws…it’s the reason I started watching football.Well worth the 9 minutes of my life 20 times