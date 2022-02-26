 50 from Marino | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

50 from Marino

Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
13,082
Reaction score
31,385
Location
Mississippi
Arthurtrahan2004 said:
Thanks for that. I remember when we lost the SB to San Fran. Always figured we would be back. Such a waste of talent, Danny is the best QB to never win the ring no doubt
Click to expand...
We just haven't been able to put all the pieces together in a long while hopefully we are headed that way again.
 
CTPhin

CTPhin

Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2012
Messages
337
Reaction score
1,199
Age
57
Location
CT
The highlights don't even due justice how good he was. Not many athletes have been special must see every game.
For me (I'm 56) Marino, Pedro Martinez with the Red Sox and Larry Bird are the only 3 that have made that
level. I know there are others, but those are the only 3 from "my" teams in 50 years of Fandom.
Dan was ahead of his time and such a joy to watch.
 
L

Libermaniac

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 26, 2019
Messages
416
Reaction score
889
Age
54
Location
Honolulu, HI
Arthurtrahan2004 said:
Thanks for that. I remember when we lost the SB to San Fran. Always figured we would be back. Such a waste of talent, Danny is the best QB to never win the ring no doubt
Click to expand...
I wouldn’t call it a waste. He gave us years of fantastic play and fun memories. Serious question. Would you rather have had the Dolphins run with Marino and no titles or a run of every season but one of a mediocre team and then one fluke season where they won it all. I don’t think I’d made that trade.
 
Last edited:
L

Libermaniac

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 26, 2019
Messages
416
Reaction score
889
Age
54
Location
Honolulu, HI
CTPhin said:
The highlights don't even due justice how good he was. Not many athletes have been special must see every game.
For me (I'm 56) Marino, Pedro Martinez with the Red Sox and Larry Bird are the only 3 that have made that
level. I know there are others, but those are the only 3 from "my" teams in 50 years of Fandom.
Dan was ahead of his time and such a joy to watch.
Click to expand...
Funny. I’m am also a Red Sox, Celtics and Dolphins fan. I think you are discounting how good Roger Clemens was though.
 
CTPhin

CTPhin

Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2012
Messages
337
Reaction score
1,199
Age
57
Location
CT
Libermaniac said:
Funny. I’m am also a Red Sox, Celtics and Dolphins fan. I think you are discounting how good Roger Clemens was though.
Click to expand...
ha, not really. I saw him live plenty, and it seems like every time I saw him he sucked. Which I know is not true, but felt that way, so never felt that special vibe (even before he went to the Yankees). I did sit behind home plate and see him throw a masterpiece in AA New Britain in a playoff game though, lol.
Saw Bird and Marino live plenty and they were all "events". Good times
 
Z

zucca

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 30, 2015
Messages
2,029
Reaction score
2,271
What made him so good was that no matter which way the pressure made him move, forward, back, left or right, he could still hit the 50 yard bomb. Must have been a bitch to game plan or play corner against him.
 
CTPhin

CTPhin

Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2012
Messages
337
Reaction score
1,199
Age
57
Location
CT
Libermaniac said:
I wouldn’t call it a waste. He gave us years of fantastic play and fun memories. Serious question. Would you rather have had the Dolphins run with Marino and no titles or a run of every season of one of a mediocre team and then one fluke season where they won it all. I don’t think I’d made that trade.
Click to expand...
I'll take those Marino years. They were a blast, they had winning records most every year (even with the putrid late '80's defenses). There was always the hope
a SB was close.
 
EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
4,049
Reaction score
7,381
Location
Rocklin, CA
Arthurtrahan2004 said:
Danny is the best QB to never win the ring no doubt
Click to expand...

He’s the best QB I’ve ever seen play. Bar none.

Rings are a team/org accomplishment. He clearly was good enough to win multiple titles had he been part of the right team/org.

Outside of running with the ball, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. The most fearless and confident QB I’ve ever seen too.

I watched his entire career real time. I can’t think of many instances where the Dolphins had a chance to win late in the game with the ball in his hands and he failed. It didn’t happen often.

At one point in time he had the most comebacks with 2 min or less remaining.

For me, Dan will always be the mold a QB should be made from.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom