50 from Marino

Arthurtrahan2004 said: Danny is the best QB to never win the ring no doubt

He’s the best QB I’ve ever seen play. Bar none.Rings are a team/org accomplishment. He clearly was good enough to win multiple titles had he been part of the right team/org.Outside of running with the ball, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. The most fearless and confident QB I’ve ever seen too.I watched his entire career real time. I can’t think of many instances where the Dolphins had a chance to win late in the game with the ball in his hands and he failed. It didn’t happen often.At one point in time he had the most comebacks with 2 min or less remaining.For me, Dan will always be the mold a QB should be made from.