50% Improvement Of Starters Health Going Into Week16

Last week we had 9 starters as questionable going into the Jets game. We now have 5. It's just this moment in time and of course, a game from now it can go either way regarding more players healing or getting injured. However, this is a significant health development for this team. Getting healthier in late December is a big deal, Only Hunt is listed out.

Let's celebrate it going our way for a bit and hope it continues!

7 questionable for Dolphins' Week 16 matchup with Cowboys

Here’s who might not play this weekend.
