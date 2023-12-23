50% Improvement Of Starters Health Going Into Week16

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
Last week we had 9 starters as questionable going into the Jets game. We now have 5. It's just this moment in time and of course, a game from now it can go either way regarding more players healing or getting injured. However, this is a significant health development for this team. Getting healthier in late December is a big deal, Only Hunt is listed out.
Let's celebrate it going our way for a bit and hope it continues!
