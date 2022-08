Joe Dolfan said: 1972 Miami Dolphins: The inside story of the only perfect season in NFL history The 1972 Miami Dolphins became the first -- and, so far, only -- team in NFL history to put together a perfect season. Cameron Wolfe talks to the people who lived it about the twists and turns behind an accomplishment unlike any other.

It's a long article. It's a long article. Click to expand...

Great article. I have the NFL films Dolphins 72 season recorded and watch it a few times a year. It's only thirty minutes but brings back a lot of smiles watching those guys play.One small sentence from the article that can hit you in a saddening way."Even the youngest living players from the team are now in their 70s."