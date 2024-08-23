 53 man roster predictions. Post em up | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

53 man roster predictions. Post em up

So here we go.

QB... I think they go with three... I do not want them to... but

Tua
Thompson
White... (No reason for him to be on the team at all)

RB... I think they go with 5

Mostert
Achane
Wright
Ingold
Brooks

Wilson is going to last all of 4 seconds once he is released.... Tough room to be in... Hate it for him.

Wideouts... I think they go 5. ( I will explain.)

Hill
Waddle
EZE
Washington
Berrios

I think Cracraft starts the season on the IR... and Beckham is on the PUP

Tight end. I think they go 4...

Smith
Smythe
Hill
Connor

Offensive Linemen ... They keep 9

T Terron Armstead, T Austin Jackson, C/G Liam Eichenberg, G Robert Jones, T Patrick Paul (R), C/G Aaron Brewer, T Kendall Lamm, G/T Jack Driscoll, G Lester Cotton

I had to look this up... Not up to date on the O line as much as other positions.


I saw that Wynn is likely to go to the PUP

Defense


Edge... 5 players.


Phillips
Ogbah
Kamara
Bell
Robinson

Chubb is likely to start the season on the PUP

DT... 5

Sieler
Hand
Jones
Campbell
Pili

Linebacker.. 4

Brooks
Long
Tindall
Riley

Walker goes to the IR perhaps?

Defensive backs..... 10

Ramsey
Kohou
Bonner
Fuller
Holland
Poyer
Maye
Campbell
Duck
Needham

Everything I have read has been stellar about McMorris.. but there is only so much room.

Smith is might be headed to the IR?

Kicker.... Sanders
Punter... Bailey
Long snapper...Ferguson


it is 5 am.... LOL...

Is that 53?
 
The irony of the very first sentence is staggering.

You’re saying other people need to leave their egos at the door, and follow that up with “I normally do not take requests for posts” while critiquing other posters?

You clearly put some work into that post. It’s a shame you decided to poop all over it first.
 
I think weaver likes to rotate on the line. So I think we might keep another dline man or two. I keep seeing jones and Pili making team. They are both 0 or 1 technique. Pili might be practice squad call up. Unless jones is on ir.

Honestly I don’t think our nose tackles are that great. I think we could give up yards In the run game there.
 
I think it will be White as the primary back up and Thompson as the emergency 3rd QB that does not count against the 48 man game day roster (just like last year). It is fairly clear we have no intention of developing a QB currently on the roster behind Tua and I don’t think we shake anything up.
 
