53 man roster predictions. Post em up

Active Roster
So here we go.
QB... I think they go with three... I do not want them to... but
Tua
Thompson
White... (No reason for him to be on the team at all)
RB... I think they go with 5
Mostert
Achane
Wright
Ingold
Brooks
Wilson is going to last all of 4 seconds once he is released.... Tough room to be in... Hate it for him.
Wideouts... I think they go 5. ( I will explain.)
Hill
Waddle
EZE
Washington
Berrios
I think Cracraft starts the season on the IR... and Beckham is on the PUP
Tight end. I think they go 4...
Smith
Smythe
Hill
Connor
Offensive Linemen ... They keep 9
T Terron Armstead, T Austin Jackson, C/G Liam Eichenberg, G Robert Jones, T Patrick Paul (R), C/G Aaron Brewer, T Kendall Lamm, G/T Jack Driscoll, G Lester Cotton
I had to look this up... Not up to date on the O line as much as other positions.
I saw that Wynn is likely to go to the PUP
Defense
Edge... 5 players.
Phillips
Ogbah
Kamara
Bell
Robinson
Chubb is likely to start the season on the PUP
DT... 5
Sieler
Hand
Jones
Campbell
Pili
Linebacker.. 4
Brooks
Long
Tindall
Riley
Walker goes to the IR perhaps?
Defensive backs..... 10
Ramsey
Kohou
Bonner
Fuller
Holland
Poyer
Maye
Campbell
Duck
Needham
Everything I have read has been stellar about McMorris.. but there is only so much room.
Smith is might be headed to the IR?
Kicker.... Sanders
Punter... Bailey
Long snapper...Ferguson
it is 5 am.... LOL...
Is that 53?
