55 yard FG

P

Phinz013

Once we decided to not let Sanders kick that 55 yd field goal early in the game up 3-0, i know it would be all downhill from there.........
 
joenhre

joenhre

Flores plays scared. He's not the answer at head coach Time to move on from the entire coaching staff and front office.
 
dnespins

dnespins

has anyone ever seen a fg unit try to draw an offsides then take a delay and punt?
 
R

rlandn

joenhre said:
Flores plays scared. He's not the answer at head coach Time to move on from the entire coaching staff and front office.
Not sure anymore and I am and have been Flo supporter but think he is shaken….
If he had same approach against buffalo we would not have gone for it on 4th and 2 and Tua would still be our starting QB….
He seems rattled to me and our offense has no identity and is rutterless…oh and Brissett is horrible.
 
Dolfan5000

Dolfan5000

At home the dude has been consistently good-great, but yeah sure punt it. We don't want points or wins rn. Playing too cute and letting opposition get keys on our already struggling offense, that's better, love it let me tell ya.
 
S

Sirspud

I knew that was pretty much it. Team gained nothing from not going for it. Yeah we pinned the Colts on the 1 then we didn't score when we got the ball back so it gained nothing.

We had early momentum, we blew it, and when you don't capitalize on early momentum, you are going to lose the football game more often than not.
 
