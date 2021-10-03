55 yard FG

Sanders is one of the best kickers in the NFL and fully capable of 55 yards. Where the heck do you get unreliable on this guy?
He has not been reliable this year.Sanders is one of the best kickers in the NFL and fully capable of 55 yards. Where the heck do you get unreliable on this guy?
I wouldn’t say he’s unreliable but i
Not sure anymore and I am and have been Flo supporter but think he is shaken….Flores plays scared. He's not the answer at head coach Time to move on from the entire coaching staff and front office.
Hasn't he only missed a single kick?He has not been reliable this year.
This post is unreliable give me a damn break with Jason Sanders being a problem on our team.