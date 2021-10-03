55 yard FG

joenhre said: Flores plays scared. He's not the answer at head coach Time to move on from the entire coaching staff and front office. Click to expand...

Not sure anymore and I am and have been Flo supporter but think he is shaken….If he had same approach against buffalo we would not have gone for it on 4th and 2 and Tua would still be our starting QB….He seems rattled to me and our offense has no identity and is rutterless…oh and Brissett is horrible.