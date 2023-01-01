Dolph N.Fan
Who's actually going to get their 5th year options exercised by Miami?
Miami has until May 2023 to pick up the 5th year options on the 2020 1st RD picks:
Tua Tagovailoa
Austin Jackson
Noah Igbinoghene
And then May 2024 for the 2021 1st RD picks:
Jaylen Waddle
Jaelan Philips
