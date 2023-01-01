 5th Year Options? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

5th Year Options?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
29,432
Reaction score
29,511
Location
Columbus, OH
Who's actually going to get their 5th year options exercised by Miami?

Miami has until May 2023 to pick up the 5th year options on the 2020 1st RD picks:

Tua Tagovailoa

Austin Jackson

Noah Igbinoghene

And then May 2024 for the 2021 1st RD picks:

Jaylen Waddle

Jaelan Philips
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
9,789
Reaction score
16,332
Location
Davie, FL - From: Kingston, Jamaica
dcm said:
Sounds like a really good discussion for the off season?
Click to expand...

Exactly. So let’s discuss.

I’d pick up on Tua only. Jackson hasn’t shown enough on the field, and injuries riddled what was supposed to be his breakout season to become a competent starter. Igbinoghene wouldn’t be on this roster or any other if not for his FRP status.

Waddle and Phillips are no brainers and we need to be ready to spend big on their extensions. They are cornerstone players present and future.

Wilkins is the big one…. That’s an extension that is overdue. He’s playing himself into more and more guaranteed money.
 
Lilseb561

Lilseb561

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 3, 2021
Messages
657
Reaction score
1,263
Age
29
Location
West Palm Beach, FL
Philips can be a stud with the right coaching. The guys get close to the QB but always overshoot. Get a legitimate defensive coach and you might see a whole different pass rush with Philips and Chubb. I think Philips has a lot of potential.

Waddle is an easy keep obviously.

Austin and Noah can GTFO.
 
