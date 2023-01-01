5th Year Options?

dcm said: Sounds like a really good discussion for the off season? Click to expand...

Exactly. So let’s discuss.I’d pick up on Tua only. Jackson hasn’t shown enough on the field, and injuries riddled what was supposed to be his breakout season to become a competent starter. Igbinoghene wouldn’t be on this roster or any other if not for his FRP status.Waddle and Phillips are no brainers and we need to be ready to spend big on their extensions. They are cornerstone players present and future.Wilkins is the big one…. That’s an extension that is overdue. He’s playing himself into more and more guaranteed money.