6-11 season incoming.

You are ridiculous. Thanks for making it easy to just put you on my ignore list so I don’t have to read anymore of your nonsense. Bye.Coach who doesn't learn not to throw on third and forever backed up which blew games vs NE and Buffalo and can not get the team to the LOS, cap issues, no picks, and a glass QB.
Go root for another team. Some better luck with injuries next year and we could win the division.Coach who doesn't learn not to throw on third and forever backed up which blew games vs NE and Buffalo and can not get the team to the LOS, cap issues, no picks, and a glass QB.
Coach who doesn't learn not to throw on third and forever backed up which blew games vs NE and Buffalo and can not get the team to the LOS, cap issues, no picks, and a glass QB.
When your coach rides the short bus and doesn't fix his mistakes 6-11 incoming.Everyone should be mad about the clock and TO management, but your conclusion from all of this is that we will finish 6-11 in the season that starts almost 9 months from today?
****’s sake.