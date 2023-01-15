6-11 season incoming.

You don't know how mediocre head coaching works. It's never 5 or 6 wins. At some point they'll get close to the playoffs and then struggle like hell to get the last little bit needed to make the playoffs. Just like they'll get in position to win a playoff game and struggle like hell to make the play needed to solidify the game, or not make the decision that changes the game.



Brian Flores - one game from the playoffs two years in a row

Joe Philbin - one game from the playoffs two years in a row



Only thing that separated McDaniel from being those two guys was a 17th game.



Mediocre coaching is the worst. It plays up to the good opponents and plays down to the worst. But guys who make a habit of losing games because of their coaching just aren't ever good enough to be better than 31 other teams/coaches.