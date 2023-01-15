 6-11 season incoming. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

6-11 season incoming.

P

Phins40

Coach who doesn't learn not to throw on third and forever backed up which blew games vs NE and Buffalo and can not get the team to the LOS, cap issues, no picks, and a glass QB.
 
mandal24

mandal24

He's a rookie Head Coach. He'll get better. Were you the best at your job your first year or did you get better?
 
Last edited:
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

The sky isn't falling, what is wrong with pathetic, whiny as5 fans? This team fought to the wire! They didn't quit verse the home favorite like the Seahawks did. I'm proud of this very young and playoff inexperienced team.
 
1

1972forever

Phins40 said:
Coach who doesn't learn not to throw on third and forever backed up which blew games vs NE and Buffalo and can not get the team to the LOS, cap issues, no picks, and a glass QB.
You are ridiculous. Thanks for making it easy to just put you on my ignore list so I don’t have to read anymore of your nonsense. Bye.
 
zaskarkid

zaskarkid

coach is young and will learn he can't do everything. team has been losing (last 5of6 games), and yet we could have won today, when everyone -including myself - didn't think so. we can only get better
 
TarHeelFinFan

TarHeelFinFan

Phins40 said:
Coach who doesn't learn not to throw on third and forever backed up which blew games vs NE and Buffalo and can not get the team to the LOS, cap issues, no picks, and a glass QB.
Go root for another team. Some better luck with injuries next year and we could win the division.
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

Phins40 said:
Coach who doesn't learn not to throw on third and forever backed up which blew games vs NE and Buffalo and can not get the team to the LOS, cap issues, no picks, and a glass QB.
:DWN:
 
S

Sirspud

You don't know how mediocre head coaching works. It's never 5 or 6 wins. At some point they'll get close to the playoffs and then struggle like hell to get the last little bit needed to make the playoffs. Just like they'll get in position to win a playoff game and struggle like hell to make the play needed to solidify the game, or not make the decision that changes the game.

Brian Flores - one game from the playoffs two years in a row
Joe Philbin - one game from the playoffs two years in a row

Only thing that separated McDaniel from being those two guys was a 17th game.

Mediocre coaching is the worst. It plays up to the good opponents and plays down to the worst. But guys who make a habit of losing games because of their coaching just aren't ever good enough to be better than 31 other teams/coaches.
 
P

Phins40

Michael Scott said:
Everyone should be mad about the clock and TO management, but your conclusion from all of this is that we will finish 6-11 in the season that starts almost 9 months from today?

****’s sake.
When your coach rides the short bus and doesn't fix his mistakes 6-11 incoming.
 
