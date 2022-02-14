6 Days to Free Agency

Ryan Jensen.



Give our rushing game some attitude with him and Hunt mauling fools on the interior.



Then I like Robinson at OT (afraid of Amrstead's durability concerns), Norwell at OG, Trenton Brown at OT.



Sign them all!



Robinson, Norwell, Jensen, Hunt, Brown.



Then I'll take a few RBs - Fournette, Mostert or Connor.



I actually have a high suspicion of a Landry reunion. He can be effective in the running game in a similar capacity to that of a Debo Samuel.



And then bring me Mike Williams or Gallup.



I don't view Ogbah or Mike G as "must resigns". I could see a TE franchise tag on Mike, but not sure how he fits long term.



Ogbah is overrated and not worth the money he is going to command in a new contract or a tag.



29th overall I am going Running Back.



We could make all these moves, enough coin in the bank.



But what we will probably do is overpay for like Solder, Scherif or Armstead and then blow our load on resigning Ogbah and Mike long term.



So:

Ryan Jensen

Cam Robinson

Andrew Norwell

Trenton Brown

Connor or Mostert or Fournette

Mike Williams or Michael Gallup

Landry (if available)

Mike G (if possible for TE rate on tag).