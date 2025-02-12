 6 NFL teams hit the hardest by free agency… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

6 NFL teams hit the hardest by free agency…

The Ghost

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
19,229
Reaction score
38,266
Location
Bethlehem, Pa

So im scrolling through the list, eager to see who the top teams are and low and behold, the Dolphins are No.1.

A bit of a shocker. Then you read the first sentence and it’s hard not laugh.

I mean I’d like to have Calais back for another year but the rest of that is hogwash.

Those are the players we don’t want back and need to upgrade from in order to improve.

How can you even compare Miami to Minnesota, down right stupid.
 
The Ghost said:

So im scrolling through the list, eager to see who the top teams are and low and behold, the Dolphins are No.1.

A bit of a shocker. Then you read the first sentence and it’s hard not laugh.

I mean I’d like to have Calais back for another year but the rest of that is hogwash.

Those are the players we don’t want back and need to upgrade from in order to improve.

How can you even compare Miami to Minnesota, down right stupid.
Click to expand...
FML!
 
I’ll just post this here is anyone really wants to know a true Gm’s perspective

 
Newsflash......when you can't draft very well and you don't have a lot of draft picks to begin with......every year is gonna be a patchwork of free agents that come and go. Man Grier sucks!
 
The Ghost said:

So im scrolling through the list, eager to see who the top teams are and low and behold, the Dolphins are No.1.

A bit of a shocker. Then you read the first sentence and it’s hard not laugh.

I mean I’d like to have Calais back for another year but the rest of that is hogwash.

Those are the players we don’t want back and need to upgrade from in order to improve.

How can you even compare Miami to Minnesota, down right stupid.
Click to expand...
Ghost, as one of the resident cap experts, are the Saints in this cap situation going all the way back to Brees final seasons or did they recently ruin their cap again?
 
djphinfan said:
I’ll just post this here is anyone really wants to know a true Gm’s perspective

Click to expand...

I mentioned this is the Free Agency thread. Great listen. I am completely on board with trimming the fat now and moving on from all 3. Obviously, you have to replace them or prepare for life without them, like KC says, but its actually fairly "easy" in this situation.

Armstead - I love the guy. Wish we had 50 of him. It's just time to hang it up but it sounds like he wants to come back. I think you could trade him and give him a chance to win something at the end of his career and everybody wins. If he happens to stay in Miami, the Patrick Paul pick makes less sense and its another Chris Grier blunder because in what world do you have a 2nd RD pick sit for two years and just hang out. 2nd RD picks are supposed to help contribute right away, unless you're talking about QB's. If Armstead returns and wants to finish his career in Miami then PP needs to learn how to play RT and you slide Austin Jackson inside to Guard. That would leave only one hole to fill as far as starters(LG). Then you have Swing Tackle and depth to fill out your 9 or 10 that you plan to carry on the roster.

Chubb - Productive when he plays and still only 28 but with Chop's emergence I am fine moving on. I said in another thread that I would like to keep him and kinda think Miami will, but Im gonna walk that back after seeing what we could potentially save all together and looking into the 2026 Free Agents and Draft Class. If you guys havent looked yet, trust me when I say you're going to want money to spend, potentially.

Tyreek - See ya✌️. Don't even have to explain this one. He served his purpose and definitely helped Tua's growth but now its time. He alone is worth $50+M in cap space, plus solid draft compensation in return. I would love to add picks in this years draft, specifically between 48 and 98 to fill in that gap, but if someone wanted to give us a higher picks in 2026, I would gladly be accept them and be patient.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom