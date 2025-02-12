6 NFL teams hit the hardest by free agency…

The Ghost
Stamos
- Aug 14, 2005
- 19,229
- 38,266
- Bethlehem, Pa
So im scrolling through the list, eager to see who the top teams are and low and behold, the Dolphins are No.1.
A bit of a shocker. Then you read the first sentence and it’s hard not laugh.
I mean I’d like to have Calais back for another year but the rest of that is hogwash.
Those are the players we don’t want back and need to upgrade from in order to improve.
How can you even compare Miami to Minnesota, down right stupid.