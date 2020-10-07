65,000 In Hard Rock

Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 5, 2020
Messages
459
Reaction score
2,001
Location
UK
De Santis want football crowds back in stadiums throughout the state.

You going?
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 24, 2010
Messages
690
Reaction score
385
Dolphins didn't even ask lol. Governor tryingt o score points with conspiracy theorists. Head Florida Man Florida Mans so hard.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Avoid the 'Noid
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
9,067
Reaction score
2,148
Anvil35 said:
I'd go if I lived anywhere near Miami!! Why not?? 99.997 % of people under 70 will live through this!!
Click to expand...

You are a conspiracy theorist according to fellow posters.

To date, I've had a nurse and a nephew contract the Wuhan flu. Neither hospitalized, both fine after about 7 days. During that time, a nephew attended a quinceanera (3rd hottest Wuhan County in the State), a few concerts have been held, the local HS game has had more fans than a majority of NFL stadiums. And the hospitals remain below capacity, mortality rate continues to drop....and all elective services have been in full swing for about 3 months now.

My Aunt passed away 2 weeks ago after 4 year fight with cancer. Services were held, familia from New Mexico to Texas to Wisconsin came in.....no one to date has tested positive.

Stay safe though. Freaking allergy season is in full swing right now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom