65,000 In Hard Rock

Anvil35 said: I'd go if I lived anywhere near Miami!! Why not?? 99.997 % of people under 70 will live through this!! Click to expand...

You are a conspiracy theorist according to fellow posters.To date, I've had a nurse and a nephew contract the Wuhan flu. Neither hospitalized, both fine after about 7 days. During that time, a nephew attended a quinceanera (3rd hottest Wuhan County in the State), a few concerts have been held, the local HS game has had more fans than a majority of NFL stadiums. And the hospitals remain below capacity, mortality rate continues to drop....and all elective services have been in full swing for about 3 months now.My Aunt passed away 2 weeks ago after 4 year fight with cancer. Services were held, familia from New Mexico to Texas to Wisconsin came in.....no one to date has tested positive.Stay safe though. Freaking allergy season is in full swing right now.