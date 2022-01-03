 7.0 ypc, makes sense to only get 7 touches | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

7.0 ypc, makes sense to only get 7 touches

tggeorge

tggeorge

Two weeks removed from having a 100+ yd, 2 TD game, Duke was averaging 7 yards per carry so it only stands to reason that he only get 7 total carries all game long.

The thing I hope for the most this off-season is the co-O coordinator crap gets thrown out. One man with a vision and a good offensive brain. We need a run game and Duke has been the closest thing we've have recently.

Draft another good back please, but don't see why Duke can't have a home here.
 
Manning

Manning

This was def a game we had to run more. Bad weather plus tiny hands tua can’t grip the damn ball but Duke is no more than a 3rd back on a decently put together roster which we are not
 
