7.0 ypc, makes sense to only get 7 touches

Two weeks removed from having a 100+ yd, 2 TD game, Duke was averaging 7 yards per carry so it only stands to reason that he only get 7 total carries all game long.



The thing I hope for the most this off-season is the co-O coordinator crap gets thrown out. One man with a vision and a good offensive brain. We need a run game and Duke has been the closest thing we've have recently.



Draft another good back please, but don't see why Duke can't have a home here.