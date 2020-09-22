7/8ths Of The Season Remains So Everybody Chill!

Now that we have seen a couple of actual regular season games, with no preseason, we can all take a crack at predictions. Our big question is 'when' with Tua, and what our win/loss is going to look like this year having seen what we have so far. Here’s my take: We are not beating the Seahawks, no matter who our starting quarterback is, but I would be inclined to think Fitz gives us the better chance than putting in the rookie for that one. The 49ers are so beat up that I think we have a chance in that one, to be honest. But not on the road, and Garoppolo should be well over his high ankle sprain by then. Tua does not give us a better chance to win there. The Broncos are a better team than we are, period, at this stage and in week six they will probably still be better than where we will be by then. Which should be better than we are now, but the other teams aren’t waiting around for us, they are getting better too. I think the Broncos predictably win at home. The Chargers will come here, after facing Mahomes, Brees, Brady, then getting to beat up on the Jets at home, and I assume they will feel the same about facing the Dolphins even if they have to travel across the country. If the Chargers are flat and beat up a little, and taking us too lightly, we have a chance. I wouldn’t start Tua yet, though.The Rams are turning heads with their start, the defense is pretty good. Maybe very good. They will be coming off a tough schedule and either be getting better for it or not, hard to say now. I tend to think teams, young teams, get better with that time. That includes our team, so I think this is a good game for us. 1:00 here, this will be interesting but not sure I would throw Tua out here either. But this is a real possibility. Giving us the best chance to win becomes less of a priority by now, me thinks. Going to Arizona for Kyler Murray and company (Larry Fitzgerald) is a nice ratings matchup for Tua, I guess, but the Cardinals are a season better than we are, even this far into this weird unconventional season. I think the Cards are going to win at home that week, Tua or not. Which brings us to back to back games against the Jets. Adam Gases (might not be by then) Jets. I think they stink and we could get a win with Tua. This is where I would make him the starter. He gets eight quarters to have the game slow down for him, I think that’s perfect. I also think we can win both. Heck I think the Jets might quit on Gase if he is still there. These two games have the bye week between. The Jets may be tanking for Lawrence by then, whether they mean to or not. The draft mocks are starting to show they don’t need to try. And there will be coaches willing to coach him there. I think Tua takes over in any event and then gets a marquee showdown in Miami with Joe Burrow coming to town. Another really good game to look forward to, Cincinnati at home is the real start of the Tua era after the dual Jets warmup games. I think if we win this game at home , and if Tua shows the upside that fellow rookie starter Burrow has shown so far, we have a chance in every game the Miami Dolphins play for the next few years. Including the Chiefs the next game we play on the schedule, at home. We will have a shot at beating the defending champs. And I think we will all agree by then Tua gives us the best chance to do that in this one especially if Tua has three wins in his first three starts. Another good game, I hope. Then the Patriots, who we will beat from now on. Close out the season with Raiders and Bills, we could win or lose either, who knows? But I do predict we will have a better team by then than we do now. Best scenario, 7-9. Worst, 2-14.