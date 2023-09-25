 70-20 Celebration Week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

70-20 Celebration Week

Henrik are we all getting some free Finheaven gear in honor?

I’ll take a Dad hat and proudly sport that thing in Publix weekly. Thanks brother.
 
I'm hoping that the 2023 Miami Dolphins deserve to be immortalized in the Ring of Honor at Hard Rock.
 
McMikey Mike said:
from Page 2 of the Thread - Final Score: Broncos v Dolphins


I was just a tad too optimistic, but yeah...I wanted that 80-burger!
Hahaha I remember your “prediction” and chuckling at the time. You were closer than the majority of the guesses I would think. 😂
 
