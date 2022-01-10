80/20 pass/run ratio in the freezing rain

You see plenty of things that you think are fireable. Well last week's game really was. We were undefeated in the second half of the year except when we played in the freezing rain, averaged 7 yards a carry, yet ran it roughly 10 times and passed it for 40 when our QB couldn't even grip the ball. Blame the qb, but the HC was responsible for reacting to situations and acting accordingly.



Throwing the ball 80 percent of the time in the cold rain wasn't just a single momentary decision that backfired. It was repeating a bad decision over the course of 3 hours that anyone who has been in football could tell wasn't the logical course.



So much wrong with thus coaching tenure that doesn't show in the record. But there probably was a lot of doubt for Ross that he should fire Flores until the team's playoff chances ended with a game whose loss could clearly be tied to coaching ineptitude.