80/20 pass/run split despite the weather

At this point nearing the end of the 4th we've run more than 41 pass plays and run the ball 13 times. Despite bad conditions for passing. Despite lack of rhythm in the passing game. Despite the fact that the QB was having trouble holding onto the ball. Despite that our leading rusher is averaging 7 YPC today and the guy behind him 4.5.



When bad coaching shows itself, its up to you to not ignore it. Because there aren't enough games against the Ian Books, Zack Wilsons, and Bengals backup QB's so unimportant I can't even remember which one started against us, to give you enough wins to make the playoffs when you coach awful once the games really matter.



2021 is 2020. Play terrible early. Midseason run to relevance, with all but one or two games being against the absolute dregs of the league where you mostly have to allow the opponent to beat themselves. Bow out at the end of the year.



The highs and lows may look different, but Flores is Joe Philbin.