 80/20 pass/run split despite the weather

80/20 pass/run split despite the weather

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
16,481
Reaction score
6,933
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
At this point nearing the end of the 4th we've run more than 41 pass plays and run the ball 13 times. Despite bad conditions for passing. Despite lack of rhythm in the passing game. Despite the fact that the QB was having trouble holding onto the ball. Despite that our leading rusher is averaging 7 YPC today and the guy behind him 4.5.

When bad coaching shows itself, its up to you to not ignore it. Because there aren't enough games against the Ian Books, Zack Wilsons, and Bengals backup QB's so unimportant I can't even remember which one started against us, to give you enough wins to make the playoffs when you coach awful once the games really matter.

2021 is 2020. Play terrible early. Midseason run to relevance, with all but one or two games being against the absolute dregs of the league where you mostly have to allow the opponent to beat themselves. Bow out at the end of the year.

The highs and lows may look different, but Flores is Joe Philbin.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,298
Reaction score
21,475
Location
Montreal
I mean I dont get this...? The defense were in cover 0 for the first 3 drives and completely shut them down, they stopped and Titans were driving...

Fins running game was doing great and they opted to throw in **** weather instead...

I mean I just dont understand?
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
16,481
Reaction score
6,933
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
NBP81 said:
I mean I dont get this...? The defense were in cover 0 for the first 3 drives and completely shut them down, they stopped and Titans were driving...

Fins running game was doing great and they opted to throw in **** weather instead...

I mean I just dont understand?
Click to expand...
Bad coaching is bad coaching. We can be surprised at how it materializes itself but shouldn't be surprised that it showed up.

The same coaching staff today is the same one that coached to losses against Indy, Atlanta, and Jacksonville, and Las Vegas, games where coaching decisions were the major difference in close. It's the same one that ruined last year with its force starting of a rookie QB and alienated the only experienced offensive assistant the HC has been able to bring in....well except for the offensive consultant who also smelled a rat and bailed on 2019.
 
B

bflat

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 19, 2010
Messages
252
Reaction score
138
We have to the second best head coach on the field every week, assuming the opposite sideline doesn’t have a couple of wash outs.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,464
Reaction score
19,257
Location
Bahamas
bflat said:
We have to the second best head coach on the field every week, assuming the opposite sideline doesn’t have a couple of wash outs.
Click to expand...
What I love for you is he is back again next year. Love it.
 
L

Lionstone

Starter
Joined
Feb 23, 2016
Messages
2,713
Reaction score
1,888
Very strange that they did not run the ball more given the success they were having. The OCs need to have confidence with the running game.
 
