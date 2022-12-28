 800 games since last Super Bowl victory | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

800 games since last Super Bowl victory

The matchup vs NE this Sunday will be our 800th football game played since our last Super Bowl victory.

Record since victory over Vikings in Super Bowl.

435- 363-1

5 decades of failure to repeat as champion. I never thought I would wait 800 games for history to repeat. Wondering if I will ever see it at this point.
 
I was 10 when we won the last one. Almost 50 years ago.....I need to lay down!
 
I remember playing basketball at Miller Park and matter of factly announcing that we would rush for at least 200 yards against the Vikings.

Everyone agreed. I'm still annoyed it didn't happen, or that we attempted any passes at all.

The 800 might as well be 8000. Who cares? I savored the glory era and didn't kid myself that it would always be that way. Actually the quick emergence of the Steelers dynasty enabled clarity in that regard. In January 1974 I believed Shula would win some more.

The '80s emergence of the Canes more than made up for the Dolphins' deficit, especially since the title-winning team was still in the Orange Bowl while the other program ran away to irrelevant cheap land in Miami Gardens.
 
