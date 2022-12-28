800 games since last Super Bowl victory

Fins1971
C'mon Dolphins
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 3, 2009
- Messages
- 10,115
- Reaction score
- 4,409
- Location
- Zen Ridge
The matchup vs NE this Sunday will be our 800th football game played since our last Super Bowl victory.
Record since victory over Vikings in Super Bowl.
435- 363-1
5 decades of failure to repeat as champion. I never thought I would wait 800 games for history to repeat. Wondering if I will ever see it at this point.
Record since victory over Vikings in Super Bowl.
435- 363-1
5 decades of failure to repeat as champion. I never thought I would wait 800 games for history to repeat. Wondering if I will ever see it at this point.