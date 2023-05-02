9 Guys who are probably gone next year, and their cap savings.

1) Emmanuel Ogbah-- 13.8M or 15.8M post June 1st

2) Jerome Baker-- 9.9M or 11.1M post June 1st

3) Xavien Hoard-- 2.8M or 18.5M post June 1st



4) Cedrick Wilson-- 7.3M (none of these gain by June 1st cuts)

5) Jason Sanders-- 3.4M

6) Keion Crossen-- 3.2M

7) Mike White-- 3.5M

8) Jeff Wilson-- 3M

9) Raheem Mostert-- 2.8M



Total(s)-- 49.7M or 65.4M (with Hoard cut post June 1st)



It sounds like a lot, but we'll have to find money for Wilkins, Williams, and Hunt (probably 40M plus for just these three) for sure, and possibly Jackson, Sieler, and Davis... possibly an extension for Long. Extending Tua would save some money.



Long story short, I suspect that most of my listed 9 will be let go, so the development of Cam Smith and Channing Tindall will be pretty important. We'll also need a highly drafted Offensive Tackle, probably before the other needs (unless Jackson steps up, but then he'll have to be paid).



Yes, we can (and sadly, probably will) cap-bomb ourselves with another restructure or two, but if Tua is the man, we are NOT in a two-year window, and we'll have to find a way to continue to be competitive.