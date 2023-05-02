 9 Guys who are probably gone next year, and their cap savings. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

9 Guys who are probably gone next year, and their cap savings.

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
13,073
Reaction score
30,357
1) Emmanuel Ogbah-- 13.8M or 15.8M post June 1st
2) Jerome Baker-- 9.9M or 11.1M post June 1st
3) Xavien Hoard-- 2.8M or 18.5M post June 1st

4) Cedrick Wilson-- 7.3M (none of these gain by June 1st cuts)
5) Jason Sanders-- 3.4M
6) Keion Crossen-- 3.2M
7) Mike White-- 3.5M
8) Jeff Wilson-- 3M
9) Raheem Mostert-- 2.8M

Total(s)-- 49.7M or 65.4M (with Hoard cut post June 1st)

It sounds like a lot, but we'll have to find money for Wilkins, Williams, and Hunt (probably 40M plus for just these three) for sure, and possibly Jackson, Sieler, and Davis... possibly an extension for Long. Extending Tua would save some money.

Long story short, I suspect that most of my listed 9 will be let go, so the development of Cam Smith and Channing Tindall will be pretty important. We'll also need a highly drafted Offensive Tackle, probably before the other needs (unless Jackson steps up, but then he'll have to be paid).

Yes, we can (and sadly, probably will) cap-bomb ourselves with another restructure or two, but if Tua is the man, we are NOT in a two-year window, and we'll have to find a way to continue to be competitive.
 
W

winnyason

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 19, 2022
Messages
653
Reaction score
976
Age
44
Location
Australia
Feverdream said:
1) Emmanuel Ogbah-- 13.8M or 15.8M post June 1st
2) Jerome Baker-- 9.9M or 11.1M post June 1st
3) Xavien Hoard-- 2.8M or 18.5M post June 1st

4) Cedrick Wilson-- 7.3M (none of these gain by June 1st cuts)
5) Jason Sanders-- 3.4M
6) Keion Crossen-- 3.2M
7) Mike White-- 3.5M
8) Jeff Wilson-- 3M
9) Raheem Mostert-- 2.8M

Total(s)-- 49.7M or 65.4M (with Hoard cut post June 1st)

It sounds like a lot, but we'll have to find money for Wilkins, Williams, and Hunt (probably 40M plus for just these three) for sure, and possibly Jackson, Sieler, and Davis... possibly an extension for Long. Extending Tua would save some money.

Long story short, I suspect that most of my listed 9 will be let go, so the development of Cam Smith and Channing Tindall will be pretty important. We'll also need a highly drafted Offensive Tackle, probably before the other needs (unless Jackson steps up, but then he'll have to be paid).

Yes, we can (and sadly, probably will) cap-bomb ourselves with another restructure or two, but if Tua is the man, we are NOT in a two-year window, and we'll have to find a way to continue to be competitive.
Click to expand...
It's very very important we keep Hunt and williams here and wilkins.
Our oline would be unserviceable with these losses
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
19,696
Reaction score
43,153
Location
New Jersey
Feverdream said:
1) Emmanuel Ogbah-- 13.8M or 15.8M post June 1st
2) Jerome Baker-- 9.9M or 11.1M post June 1st
3) Xavien Hoard-- 2.8M or 18.5M post June 1st

4) Cedrick Wilson-- 7.3M (none of these gain by June 1st cuts)
5) Jason Sanders-- 3.4M
6) Keion Crossen-- 3.2M
7) Mike White-- 3.5M
8) Jeff Wilson-- 3M
9) Raheem Mostert-- 2.8M

Total(s)-- 49.7M or 65.4M (with Hoard cut post June 1st)

It sounds like a lot, but we'll have to find money for Wilkins, Williams, and Hunt (probably 40M plus for just these three) for sure, and possibly Jackson, Sieler, and Davis... possibly an extension for Long. Extending Tua would save some money.

Long story short, I suspect that most of my listed 9 will be let go, so the development of Cam Smith and Channing Tindall will be pretty important. We'll also need a highly drafted Offensive Tackle, probably before the other needs (unless Jackson steps up, but then he'll have to be paid).

Yes, we can (and sadly, probably will) cap-bomb ourselves with another restructure or two, but if Tua is the man, we are NOT in a two-year window, and we'll have to find a way to continue to be competitive.
Click to expand...
As usual your on point with Miami's cap situation. Where does Miami currently stand Cap wise, as of now. I saw something in Spotac showing Miami already $63m over the cap for 2024.
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
5,420
Reaction score
3,235
Location
North Central FL
Come on Fev, spell the flucking guy's name right, he deserves it. That's even if you fell like his production has not matched his paycheck. He has made game changing plays that have changed the season for the last 3 years. He's probably gone next year, which should make you happy anyway...
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
11,757
Reaction score
19,388
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
dolfan91 said:
As usual your on point with Miami's cap situation. Where does Miami currently stand Cap wise, as of now. I saw something in Spotac showing Miami already $63m over the cap for 2024.
Click to expand...

That’s when they had the 5th year options for Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene factored in. They’ve been removed now.
 
B

bdizzle00

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
3,169
Reaction score
4,889
Feverdream said:
1) Emmanuel Ogbah-- 13.8M or 15.8M post June 1st
2) Jerome Baker-- 9.9M or 11.1M post June 1st
3) Xavien Hoard-- 2.8M or 18.5M post June 1st

4) Cedrick Wilson-- 7.3M (none of these gain by June 1st cuts)
5) Jason Sanders-- 3.4M
6) Keion Crossen-- 3.2M
7) Mike White-- 3.5M
8) Jeff Wilson-- 3M
9) Raheem Mostert-- 2.8M

Total(s)-- 49.7M or 65.4M (with Hoard cut post June 1st)

It sounds like a lot, but we'll have to find money for Wilkins, Williams, and Hunt (probably 40M plus for just these three) for sure, and possibly Jackson, Sieler, and Davis... possibly an extension for Long. Extending Tua would save some money.

Long story short, I suspect that most of my listed 9 will be let go, so the development of Cam Smith and Channing Tindall will be pretty important. We'll also need a highly drafted Offensive Tackle, probably before the other needs (unless Jackson steps up, but then he'll have to be paid).

Yes, we can (and sadly, probably will) cap-bomb ourselves with another restructure or two, but if Tua is the man, we are NOT in a two-year window, and we'll have to find a way to continue to be competitive.
Click to expand...
1, 2 , 3, 4, and 5 all make sense to be gone by next year.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
13,073
Reaction score
30,357
Etuoo33 said:
Come on Fev, spell the flucking guy's name right, he deserves it. That's even if you fell like his production has not matched his paycheck. He has made game changing plays that have changed the season for the last 3 years. He's probably gone next year, which should make you happy anyway...
Click to expand...
Yes sir, it will.

I just do not like him... at all.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
24,738
Reaction score
30,106
The Ghost said:
Also Tua is getting a contact extension next off-season. His number will be lowered by $10Mish.
Click to expand...

If he plays and stay healthy like he did last year...Look out! He's getting at least $25-$30M per season.

Which is still peanuts compared to a guy like NY, Jones who i still can't believe is getting $40M per season as QB.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
13,073
Reaction score
30,357
dolfan91 said:
As usual your on point with Miami's cap situation. Where does Miami currently stand Cap wise, as of now. I saw something in Spotac showing Miami already $63m over the cap for 2024.
Click to expand...
About 15m... OTC is using an estimated cap number right now, so it isn't exact.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom