9 yards was Jaylen Waddles longest “catch”. I think this is despicable. We need to figure out how to get this guy deep and making plays.
As much as he is a catch and run guy our two offensive coordinators need to put their heads together to figure out how to get Waddle open on deeper routes. I am so frustrated !
