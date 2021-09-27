 9 Yards | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

9 Yards

TKAllDay

TKAllDay

9 yards was Jaylen Waddles longest “catch”. I think this is despicable. We need to figure out how to get this guy deep and making plays.

As much as he is a catch and run guy our two offensive coordinators need to put their heads together to figure out how to get Waddle open on deeper routes. I am so frustrated !
 
V

volk

L

LibertineOneThree

'Deep said:
We targeted Fuller when it counted and he didn't come up with it. Then he feigns injury.
Not sure why you’re turning this into a Fuller hate thread but they also targeted him on the 2 pt conversion and he did come up with it.

They didn’t target Fuller + Waddle deep any more than they did Parker + Hollins. Seemed strange to me.
 
multistage

multistage

TKAllDay said:
9 yards was Jaylen Waddles longest “catch”. I think this is despicable. We need to figure out how to get this guy deep and making plays.

As much as he is a catch and run guy our two offensive coordinators need to put their heads together to figure out how to get Waddle open on deeper routes. I am so frustrated !
Actually, “they” don’t.

Should be be one (1!) guy.

The right guy.

Guys bitch about Tua (likely the same guys that wanted him) but our play calling just sucks. Terrible.

No QB will succeed without a decent OC. Not until the OC steps back and the QB calls his own plays. But that is earned (Marino, Strock, Griese).
 
'Deep

'Deep

LibertineOneThree said:
Not sure why you’re turning this into a Fuller hate thread but they also targeted him on the 2 pt conversion and he did come up with it.

They didn’t target Fuller + Waddle deep any more than they did Parker + Hollins. Seemed strange to me.
Not turning it into a Fuller hate thread. He let one go right thru his hands.
 
