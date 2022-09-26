The difference between Allen and Mahomes - both of these guys are elite QB's who can flat out dominate and be very hard to stop when they're on. But Allen just doesn't know how to grind it out and win a close and, sometimes, dirty game. Mahomes, early in his career he had some of the best playmakers in the league, and he dominated. But he's won as many games he's had to grind out in recent years as he's won dominating. It's always a question of whether you can stop him for all four quarters, and even in their Super Bowl the Chiefs were playing a bad game he had to come back from.



I can totally imagine a scenario where Allen continually puts up good numbers but the team falls short of the ultimate prize in his career if that team can't learn to man up and win games in other fashions besides domination.



It's super odd to me that a team coming from about the coldest climate in the league doesn't know how to play grinding football.