Buffalo offensive plays vs. ours.
How in the hell we won that game considering we were out possessed 2-1 on the time clock, is baffling.
There is something special about this version of the Dolphins. They can overcome adversity and are so bloody resilient. We are in for a fun ride this year!
How in the hell we won that game considering we were out possessed 2-1 on the time clock, is baffling.
There is something special about this version of the Dolphins. They can overcome adversity and are so bloody resilient. We are in for a fun ride this year!