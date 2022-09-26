 90-39 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

90-39

A

arge13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
113
Reaction score
271
Buffalo offensive plays vs. ours.

How in the hell we won that game considering we were out possessed 2-1 on the time clock, is baffling.

There is something special about this version of the Dolphins. They can overcome adversity and are so bloody resilient. We are in for a fun ride this year!
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
9,999
Reaction score
7,804
Age
33
Location
Maine
Almost incomprehensible how we won today with the Bills absolutely dominating the TOP. Hats off to our exhausted defense for making enough plays and holding them to just 17 points.
 
D

degen

Practice Squad
Joined
Sep 19, 2022
Messages
19
Reaction score
33
Age
42
Location
Usa
I don't think anyone who watched that game comes away thinking we are the better team. But any given Sunday.

Just find a way, and we did.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,139
Reaction score
19,088
Buffalo definitely could have won this game. The missed FG was huge. Miami bent, but didn't break on defense and came up with some huge plays....the fumble recovery, four sacks, the pass defensed by Holland late in the game, the goal-line stand.

It does speak volumes that Miami found a way to win. I also expect the team to get better, especially in running the football. Hopefully, by midseason, the Dolphins will be having some of those long, sustained drives.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,139
Reaction score
19,088
Nugtron said:
Thought same exact thing, he skipped a game winning easy pass...
Click to expand...
Doesn't miss those very often. Definitely a bit of a strange game. I guess you could say an ugly win in some ways, but I'll take it.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
17,845
Reaction score
9,497
Age
37
Location
Haines City, Fl
The difference between Allen and Mahomes - both of these guys are elite QB's who can flat out dominate and be very hard to stop when they're on. But Allen just doesn't know how to grind it out and win a close and, sometimes, dirty game. Mahomes, early in his career he had some of the best playmakers in the league, and he dominated. But he's won as many games he's had to grind out in recent years as he's won dominating. It's always a question of whether you can stop him for all four quarters, and even in their Super Bowl the Chiefs were playing a bad game he had to come back from.

I can totally imagine a scenario where Allen continually puts up good numbers but the team falls short of the ultimate prize in his career if that team can't learn to man up and win games in other fashions besides domination.

It's super odd to me that a team coming from about the coldest climate in the league doesn't know how to play grinding football.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
17,845
Reaction score
9,497
Age
37
Location
Haines City, Fl
degen said:
I don't think anyone who watched that game comes away thinking we are the better team. But any given Sunday.

Just find a way, and we did.
Click to expand...
I'm sorry, but why wouldn't they? Our offense barely got the ball and still scored several TD's. Our defense gave up repeated conversions and yet still made it really hard for the Bills to get anything substantive.

We had a lot less opportunity and made a lot more plays than them.
 
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
5,541
Reaction score
2,177
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Good coaching and game plan to protect their defense. This was intentional by them.

Our D continually hit him. When he did make big plays, they still hit him. They team tackled him a lot late in the game. The defense was intentional with how they defended him and their team, too.

They planned to NOT make it a shoot out because their defense was so short handed. They trust their powerhouse offense to grind but still score. We were able to tighten up and coupled up with them leaving at least 6+ Pts off the board, gave our efficient offense just enough to take the win.

Good coaching and good game planning by both teams. Our offense used their opportunities wisely.

Both teams had mistakes because it was a “grind game” as mentioned. We needed this win.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,683
Reaction score
5,231
The Fins absolutely stole one today and i for one will take it!

This win could have huge playoff implications down the line and that is all that matters.

You could argue that the Fins should have lost last week too, but they didn't.

That is two in a row against playoff teams for Miami and that is not luck or coincidence.

They are finding a way to win and that is all that matters in the NFL, no style points, no bad wins, no good losses.

They are 3-0 when I expected them to likely be 1-2 after the first 3.If they don't drop any games they should win we are looking at 11-12 wins and a good chance of a playoff run.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom