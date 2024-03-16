A 20+ year playoff win drought.

The Goat
Escape Goat
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2003
- Messages
- 13,588
- Reaction score
- 21,642
- Age
- 54
- Location
- North Port, FL
Twenty-plus years. TWENTY. A playoff drought that's old enough to drink.
Fans sick of it. Players sick of it. Everyone's sick of it.
Sure, they made the playoffs a few times, but they manage to lose, sometimes in excruciating fashion, even with amazing weapons.
And 50 years since a Super Bowl. Everyone's tired of opposing fanbases saying "you haven't done anything in 50 years!"
And then, in his third year, the new HC finally wins a playoff game. Everything's rosy for the future.
Of course, I'm talking about the Kansas City Chiefs, who didn't win a playoff game between the early 90s and Andy Reid's third year as a HC. What did you think I was on about?
Patience, Dolphins fans. The best is yet to come.
Fans sick of it. Players sick of it. Everyone's sick of it.
Sure, they made the playoffs a few times, but they manage to lose, sometimes in excruciating fashion, even with amazing weapons.
And 50 years since a Super Bowl. Everyone's tired of opposing fanbases saying "you haven't done anything in 50 years!"
And then, in his third year, the new HC finally wins a playoff game. Everything's rosy for the future.
Of course, I'm talking about the Kansas City Chiefs, who didn't win a playoff game between the early 90s and Andy Reid's third year as a HC. What did you think I was on about?
Patience, Dolphins fans. The best is yet to come.