A 20+ year playoff win drought.

Twenty-plus years. TWENTY. A playoff drought that's old enough to drink.

Fans sick of it. Players sick of it. Everyone's sick of it.

Sure, they made the playoffs a few times, but they manage to lose, sometimes in excruciating fashion, even with amazing weapons.

And 50 years since a Super Bowl. Everyone's tired of opposing fanbases saying "you haven't done anything in 50 years!"

And then, in his third year, the new HC finally wins a playoff game. Everything's rosy for the future.

Of course, I'm talking about the Kansas City Chiefs, who didn't win a playoff game between the early 90s and Andy Reid's third year as a HC. What did you think I was on about?

Patience, Dolphins fans. The best is yet to come.
 
Now build a team that can stop them.

Defense, Defense, Defense.

I don't want to injure Mahomes or Allen but I definitely want to hurt them (and scare them).

We gotta figure out the the OL situation before the draft so we have the ability to add to the defense.
 
While I don't disagree, that wasn't really the point of the thread. ;)
 
The point is you have no point.

All we can do is sit and wait.

You can shove your patience str8 up your arse.

Longest drought means time for patience is over.

If you disagree you're just a soy boy sheep (or GOAT for that matter).
 
Reported.
 
Grier's done a nice job of plugging holes so far this off season so I don't want to get on his care, which I usually do. Granted he had to borrow the money from future teams so I am not going to say he's some kind of masterful wizard, anyone can restructure contracts. Nonetheless, the right moves have been made with that money.

If we can hit on these next two selections in April, anything is possible.

I don't want to win a playoff game, its not a barometer for me. I want to win all the playoff games. To do that, pain must be inflicted on Mahomes and Allen.
 
