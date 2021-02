Jones will be asking for a contract which will make him one of if not the highest paid RB in the NFL. I think the Dolphins would be better off drafting one of the top RB‘s in the draft instead. I believe Jones is an excellent RB but I just don’t believe that giving him a huge contract is the best use of the Dolphins salary cap.



I would rather they sign one of the top FA WR’s, and perhaps an offensive lineman or a FA defensive player.