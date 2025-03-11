A Better Squad Next Season?

The Miami Dolphins have been proactive in enhancing their roster for the 2025-2026 NFL season. Key offseason moves include:



Quarterback Acquisition: The Dolphins signed former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to a one-year, $6 million contract, potentially increasing to $10 million with incentives. Wilson, drafted second overall in 2021, aims to provide experienced backup for Tua Tagovailoa, who faced injury challenges last season.



Offensive Line Improvements: To strengthen their offensive line, Miami added guard James Daniels and tackle Larry Borom. Daniels, despite an Achilles injury, is considered a significant upgrade, while Borom's versatility offers depth across multiple positions.



Defensive Reinforcement: The team re-signed safety Elijah Campbell to a one-year, $1.9 million contract. Campbell has been a valuable special teams player and has the potential to step into a larger defensive role, especially with the departure of Jevon Holland.



Additional Roster Moves: The Dolphins signed offensive tackle Braeden Daniels, aiming to bolster their offensive line depth. They also claimed cornerback Bump Cooper Jr. off waivers, adding depth to their secondary. Additionally, nose tackle Neil Farrell Jr., a Super Bowl LVIII champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, joined Miami, bringing valuable experience to the defensive front.



Ifeatu Melifonwu is a 25-year-old safety who signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in March 2025.



To further improve their performance in the upcoming season, the Dolphins should focus on:



1. Injury Management: Ensuring key players maintain optimal health, particularly Tua Tagovailoa, to enhance offensive consistency.



2. Offensive Line Cohesion: Developing chemistry among the new and existing offensive linemen to provide better protection and establish a robust running game.



3. Defensive Depth: Integrating new defensive acquisitions effectively to strengthen the pass rush and secondary coverage.



4. Coaching and Strategy: Leveraging coaching expertise to optimize player talents and implement effective game strategies.



By addressing these areas, the Dolphins can position themselves for a successful 2025-2026 season.