 A Big Player Inbound? - $ Suddenly Freed Up Via Restructure of Chubb | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Big Player Inbound? - $ Suddenly Freed Up Via Restructure of Chubb

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Grilling Chicken Little
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
27,980
Reaction score
90,814
Location
Margaritaville
Post the Chubb restructure our cap sits at just under $14 million. Typically, you don't restructure a player unless you need it to make a move. We don't need $14 million to sign draft picks 5 weeks from now. No way to be certain, but this is often a sign that a move is imminent. If it is, who is it? Lots of rumors out there that Debo is on the block. YAC monster hyper familiar with McD who was one of those responsible for making him what he is....

Edit: Keep in mind, we have the X money in June which is when we'd sign our draft players so this move would not be for that...

 
Last edited:
I'm not entirely sure we are reaching for anything, we have a lot of contracts to pay for already. If we see Hill restructured that would be the sign.
 
The Bopkin said:
Wouldn't this be covered by the Howard release once he comes off the books June 1?
Click to expand...
I'm not sure how that works timing wise. I guess it would as we typically sign the drafted players in the summer. This would make the Chubb move even more likely to mean that a known name player is inbound.
 
It does seem likely. Hopefully someone who doesn't impact the comp pick formula.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Post the Chubb restructure our cap sits at just under $14 million. Typically, you don't restructure a player unless you need it to make a move. We don't need $14 million to sign draft picks 5 weeks from now. No way to be certain, but this is often a sign that a move is imminent. If it is, who is it? Lots of rumors out there that Debo is on the block. YAC monster hyper familiar with McD who was one of those responsible for making him what he is....

Edit: Keep in mind, we have the X money in June which is when we'd sign our draft players so this move would not be for that...

Click to expand...

I agree but I don't think there are many high dollar free agents remaining besides at CB. A trade may be a possibility as well.
 
So how is this one effected? Does he just get his signing money now or did it get extended further into the future with us being on the hook for more years?
 
I think it's just to fit in most of the contracts to players we have already agreed to terms with. Probably with some left after
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom