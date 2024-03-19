A Big Player Inbound? - $ Suddenly Freed Up Via Restructure of Chubb

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
Post the Chubb restructure our cap sits at just under $14 million. Typically, you don't restructure a player unless you need it to make a move. We don't need $14 million to sign draft picks 5 weeks from now. No way to be certain, but this is often a sign that a move is imminent. If it is, who is it? Lots of rumors out there that Debo is on the block. YAC monster hyper familiar with McD who was one of those responsible for making him what he is....
Edit: Keep in mind, we have the X money in June which is when we'd sign our draft players so this move would not be for that...
