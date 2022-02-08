A Blast of the Past from the hires of our previous Coaches

juniorseau55
It seems like a new coach hire stirs the air in a positive direction for a franchise. I often see fans (specially in here) call these coaches failures in hindsight, but that wasn't the "league" perception at the time in which they took the jobs.
These candidates once look like shining knights looking to steal the heart of women, but they later turn into failures. McDaniel is no exception here. I fully understand that we fans seek a lot of validation, specially from the the Miami Dolphins, a franchise that has spent the last 2 decades looking like a shadow of what they were before. I don't need to post what has been recently said about McDaniel by everyone in the league since is still french in our minds, but I want to remind everyone that this isn't the first time that the air has been filled with the same optimism.
Blast in the Past
"Two things that stand out immediately when you meet Brian are his football intelligence and leadership skills," Dolphins GM Chris Grier said, per a press release from the team. "Brian is widely respected throughout the NFL. He paid his dues in New England working in personnel, on offense, defense and special teams, which helped him build a great understanding of what it takes to win.
"Gase has been talked about as head-coaching material since helping guide Peyton Manningand the Broncos to Super Bowl XLVIII. During his two seasons as Denver's coordinator from 2013 to 2014, the creative play-caller directed an attack that led the NFL in points, total yards and passing yards per game."
"Joe has all the attributes that we were looking for when we started this process," Dolphinsowner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "(General manager) Jeff Ireland and I felt Joe was the right choice to bring the Dolphins back to the success we enjoyed in the past."
Dolphin's General Manager Jeff Ireland seems confident that Sparano is the man for the job."We wanted someone who understood how to develop young players, one who could instill a culture that's all about winning. We think we found that guy. We know we found that guy."
"Good for Cam," Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer said. "I think he'll be a very fine, winning NFL coach. He has done a
terrific job for us, obviously. We're excited that he has been given this opportunity. I know that there's a lot of work for him
to do, but he'll measure up to the task."
