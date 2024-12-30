A Christmas Story 🎄

Let me start by saying Merry Christmas and I wish you all a Happy New Year and good health in the future, 1,000 blessings to you all!As everyone is aware, I've been out on Grier for almost a decade now and I've had my anger towards this mis-managed mess of a team turn into downright hatred this season.It's been noticeable to my family and friends, most of them (Cheifs fans) have resorted to rooting for the Dolphins on my behalf out of pity and the fact that we've posed absolutely no threat to them on the field for the last 20 years.(Adding a little context to the following section, we've had a family run Fantasy league for 18 seasons now, we have a record book, trophy ect. It's a pretty big deal for the family. I drafted Tua late in the fantasy draft as my QB1 becuase my family all thinks Tua isnt Fantasy Football material. When Tua got hurt in week 2 I dropped him and traded with my sister for Baker Mayfield (she had Jordan Love and Burrow so she didn't think much of Mayfield) As the season went on, I was obviously watching alot of Bucs games bc of Baker and Bucky Irving (who was also on my team)As most of you know, my main priority or wish, from a Dolphins fan perspective was to get the cancerous tumor named Chris Grier fired. That's all I wanted out of 2024 after Tua went down.I would rather the Dolphins go 2-15 from that point forward, if it ment Grier getting fired. I knew the season would turn out exactly like it has. It wasn't a thought or a wonder or a guess... I knew it, like it was etched in stone. We would be gas-lit again, thinking we had a chance at the playoffs, thinking Tua was the guy for a while, we'd lose to good teams and win against the awful ones and by the end of the year we would be around 9 wins, with nothing but a draft pick around 15th, an injured, un-athleitc QB who's paid way too much and producing way too little and Grier would remain, like a snake in the grass.I've told family and friends and you wonderful peoplethat if Grier remains in 2025, I will not. Ive had discussions with my friends around the country if they would like to buy my Dolphins jerseys ect. I'm serious, after 40 years of being a fan of this team, crying over losses, agonizing over the decisions made by the GMs over the last 20 years, the awful QBs weve fielded, the over $5,000 I've spent on Sunday ticket to watch the Dolphins over the last 17 seasons being an out of market fan, I would be ****ing done.So back to Christmas, it went well, all the gifts were exchanged, no one argued, there was football games to watch, it was great.But on Friday, the day after Christmas, my mom called and said she had found one gift for me that was kicked under the chair and told me I needed to come get it.When i arrived and saw it. It didn't look like much, I thought it was socks to be honest, but when I opened it, to my surprise it wasnt socks, but a Tampa Bay Buccaneers T-shirt. Its not fancy or expensive, but my mom then spoke.She said (as a lifelong Packers fan) that she thinks it's time to root for someone else. She said, "Ive watched you have miserable season after miserable season rooting for the Dolphins, to the point it's ruined your weekends and sometimes even the holidays because of the Dolphins and I think you would be happier if you finally said you've had enough and rooted for someone else. I just want you to be happy."So yesterday, for the first time in my entire life, I wore the colors of a different team. It felt wierd at first, but when the games started, I felt like a Bucs fan, I started looking at what they needed to make the playoffs, I started studying who the backups were and was generally excited to watch the Bucs play.... and they didn't disappoint. Baker had 5 TDs, the Bucs scored 48 points and rested their starters in the 4th quarter. It was awesome!When the noon games were over and the Dolphins kicked off, I found that I no longer cared if the Dolphins won or lost, I didn't care that Tua was missing another vitally important game, I didn't care about McDaniels and the challenges he faces when throwing challenges, or the Oline looking like a bunch of obese circus clowns.... i didn't even care if Grier keeps his job. I realized, in one profound afternoon, that I no longer care about the Dolphins.I say all of this without an agenda or trying to prove anything, I just thought it was a good story and wanted to share; what was one of the best weekends for football Ive had in my entire life... and the Dolphins had absolutely nothing to do with it.Merry Christmas to all and if i do end up leaving the site, becuase I'm no longer a Dolphins fan, I just wanna say..... Ive loved this place!Finheaven is by far.... BY FAR, the best part of being a member of this fan base and I will miss all of you guys, even my haters, I have gotten so many giggles trolling you guys I can't count and I apologize for my immature and often antagonist posts. I was bored and mad at the team and I took it out on you guys and for that I apologize, its my bad.I love you all and I do hope the Dolphins figure it out one day, not for the players or the coaches or the owners.... but for you guys, you ****ing deserve it for sticking by this team for so long!