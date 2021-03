A Closer Look at Pick #18

So, here's the 17 I think will be taken ahead of Miami. That's assuming Grier doesn't trade up or down. Of course, one of these players could also drop to Miami. The draft never goes exactly how we anticipate.



Quarterbacks (5)

Lawrence

Wilson

Lance

Jones

Fields



Wide Receivers/TE (4)

Chase

Waddle

Smith

Pitts



Offensive Linemen (3)

Sewell

Slater

Vera-Tucker



Defensive Line (2)

Paye

Rousseau



Linebackers (1)

Parsons



Defensive Backs (2)

Surtain

Horn



Likely Best Available

Farley CB

Darrisaw OT

Owusu-Koramoah LB/S

Ojulari OLB/DE

Harris RB

Barmore DT

Moehrig S

Toney WR

Marshall WR

Etienne RB

Bateman WR

Collins LB

Oweh DE

Jenkins OT

Phillips DE