A Copy Cat League

I think we're under-selling the dominance of the Philly offense. KC stopped Barkley but had no answers for Hurts, Brown, Smith, and the passing game in general. They could have put up 50+. Even on the early drives where KC's D got stops, they were up against the ropes.



The pass rush was the most impressive aspect of the win, but without Hurts and the Eagles offense consistently making plays and putting up points, the pass rush would get fewer opportunities, and Mahomes would likely not have pressed to the extent he did. The D obv helped the offense, by continuing to give them opportunities and even scoring themselves. But, the one hand washes the other. The Eagles are more similar to the '92 Cowboys than the 2015 Broncos or even the 2013 Seahawks. They're just loaded everywhere, and there's no shortcut to that, but it starts with prioritizing the lines for sure.