A Copy Cat League

Philadelphia's impressive, dominate win over Kansas City in the super bowl highlighted a couple of things.
If you have a dominant defensive line, you have a chance against even the best quarterbacks. That the Eagles didn't blitz once and pressured Mahomes consistently, is something Grier should be paying attention to.
This draft is set-up for success on the defensive line. If you can find a player or two that requires double teams even better.
Physically wins in this league. That's always been a constant. The trenches matter.
