A Copy Cat League

Philadelphia's impressive, dominate win over Kansas City in the super bowl highlighted a couple of things.

If you have a dominant defensive line, you have a chance against even the best quarterbacks. That the Eagles didn't blitz once and pressured Mahomes consistently, is something Grier should be paying attention to.

This draft is set-up for success on the defensive line. If you can find a player or two that requires double teams even better.

Physically wins in this league. That's always been a constant. The trenches matter.
 
And none of that is anything new in this league...it has been a strong recipe for decades.
 
Absolutely. To go a step further, this was Miami's blueprint in the 70s. That's the only time frame where the Dolphins won championships.

It's not a new revelation.
 
Remember the pressure the Giants got on Brady in the Super Bowl. It’s the reason they won.
 
Both of their lines are top 2-3 in the league. They’ve drafted extremely well and been super aggressive and opportunistic with their signings. As of now we are a weak ass finesse team compared to the bullies of the league not even in the same zip code. Can’t fix that in one off season
 
I think we're under-selling the dominance of the Philly offense. KC stopped Barkley but had no answers for Hurts, Brown, Smith, and the passing game in general. They could have put up 50+. Even on the early drives where KC's D got stops, they were up against the ropes.

The pass rush was the most impressive aspect of the win, but without Hurts and the Eagles offense consistently making plays and putting up points, the pass rush would get fewer opportunities, and Mahomes would likely not have pressed to the extent he did. The D obv helped the offense, by continuing to give them opportunities and even scoring themselves. But, the one hand washes the other. The Eagles are more similar to the '92 Cowboys than the 2015 Broncos or even the 2013 Seahawks. They're just loaded everywhere, and there's no shortcut to that, but it starts with prioritizing the lines for sure.
 
There was a stat during the game about Philadelphia's offensive line being the largest in Super Bowl history. I think it said their line averages 6' 6" and 338 pounds.
This is one thing that makes me a little nervous about our current roster build.

I am one of the few on here who believes we can solve the OL relatively easily if we just open up our wallets. Armstead is going to return, and Brewer and Jackson are good. We need two guards. Not really a huge problem.

But DL is a different story. We’re built to be an undersized defensive front with twitchy, super athletic edges. We’ve used three first round picks on edges who weigh 268, 263, and 254 pounds. The only true defensive lineman we have under contract is Zach Sieler, who weighs 300 flat.

If the game has changed and the key to defensive success is what we saw from the Eagles—a rotation of super talented 310-plus pound bully DTs and DEs—then we are in big trouble.
 
It starts from the top down. It's disingenuous to think Grier and McD can suddenly and successfully change their mindset from a finesse approach to a physical one. I only hope that whoever they draft this year can be useful to whoever the new GM and HC are in 2026, because they are both lame ducks next year.
 
