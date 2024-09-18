A deeper dive on Huntley

I didn’t want this to get lost in the pages of the first Huntley thread and think this one’s more about who Huntley is and what we can expect from him so hopefully the mods let it stay.



So along with being a Dolphin fan, I’m also a lifelong Utahn and University of Utah fan who’s been following Huntley since he first appeared on Utah’s recruiting radar. At that time, Dennis Erickson was Utah’s OC and he was pulling good talent out of Florida thanks to his time spent as the HC at Miami.



Huntley was always an electric playmaker but he took a big step in his senior year. This coincided with Erickson retiring and Utah bringing Andy Ludwig in as OC. Ludwig employs a run first offense steeped in NFL principals.



Huntley was deadly in that offense. He was always a threat to run the ball (over 1,000 career rushing yards at Utah) but this is when he really took the next step as a passer, throwing for over 3,000 yards, a 73% completion, and averages over 10 ypa’s.



I’ve been pounding the table for Huntley as Tua’s backup over Skylar for the past 2 seasons and think that of all the current backups and PS QB’s in the league right now, he’s one of the few with enough actual upside to surprise a lot of people. This kid is a much better passer than Skylar with A LOT more touch and accuracy on his long ball. He’s also a rock solid person. A great leader at Utah, absolutely loved by his coaches and teammates and he did an awful lot of winning in his time at Utah.



While I’m hoping Skylar surprises all of us, I think it’s only a matter of time before McD turns to Huntley as the starting QB and I think that could be huge because there is 1 skillset Huntley has where I think he’s lightyears better at than Tua and that is making plays on the fly when protection breaks down- and knowing this offensive line, it will break down. Huntley is fantastic in escaping a bad pocket and keeping his head up for a play downfield before he fully decides just to tuck and run.



He’s an extremely bright kid and I really do think he’s got the potential to make fans across the league scream “Where the hell did this guy come from?!”. Local sports radio in Utah has covered the Huntley signing and it sounds like from a few if his coaches at Utah that he is absolutely over the moon to be back home in South Florida and is there with the intent to be starting for Miami as fast as he possibly can.