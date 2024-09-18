 A deeper dive on Huntley | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A deeper dive on Huntley

I didn’t want this to get lost in the pages of the first Huntley thread and think this one’s more about who Huntley is and what we can expect from him so hopefully the mods let it stay.

So along with being a Dolphin fan, I’m also a lifelong Utahn and University of Utah fan who’s been following Huntley since he first appeared on Utah’s recruiting radar. At that time, Dennis Erickson was Utah’s OC and he was pulling good talent out of Florida thanks to his time spent as the HC at Miami.

Huntley was always an electric playmaker but he took a big step in his senior year. This coincided with Erickson retiring and Utah bringing Andy Ludwig in as OC. Ludwig employs a run first offense steeped in NFL principals.

Huntley was deadly in that offense. He was always a threat to run the ball (over 1,000 career rushing yards at Utah) but this is when he really took the next step as a passer, throwing for over 3,000 yards, a 73% completion, and averages over 10 ypa’s.

I’ve been pounding the table for Huntley as Tua’s backup over Skylar for the past 2 seasons and think that of all the current backups and PS QB’s in the league right now, he’s one of the few with enough actual upside to surprise a lot of people. This kid is a much better passer than Skylar with A LOT more touch and accuracy on his long ball. He’s also a rock solid person. A great leader at Utah, absolutely loved by his coaches and teammates and he did an awful lot of winning in his time at Utah.

While I’m hoping Skylar surprises all of us, I think it’s only a matter of time before McD turns to Huntley as the starting QB and I think that could be huge because there is 1 skillset Huntley has where I think he’s lightyears better at than Tua and that is making plays on the fly when protection breaks down- and knowing this offensive line, it will break down. Huntley is fantastic in escaping a bad pocket and keeping his head up for a play downfield before he fully decides just to tuck and run.

He’s an extremely bright kid and I really do think he’s got the potential to make fans across the league scream “Where the hell did this guy come from?!”. Local sports radio in Utah has covered the Huntley signing and it sounds like from a few if his coaches at Utah that he is absolutely over the moon to be back home in South Florida and is there with the intent to be starting for Miami as fast as he possibly can.
 
Thanks for this post, gives me hope for this season. Hope he sees the field sooner rather than later
 
I like his legs and his ability to short to deep, which he must do with our OL constraints. To win with him, I see a lot more TE catches and stuff to the outside. Hopefully that will open up the medium to deep inside stuff, and he can make some plays with his legs.
 
Appreciate the info, but if he is that type of talent, why hasn’t he done anything in the league so far.
 
Regardless of who plays QB, this team can only succeed if McDaniel is able to make adjustments to the offense. He has had 2+ years and he has not shown the type of growth one would expect, especially when it became apparent last year that defenses have figured out how to stop the offense. If Grier wants to save his job, if indeed it is in jeopardy, he needs to exhibit his ability to exercise some tough love and to tell McDaniel to show some growth and ability to make in-game adjustments. We have been on this wash, rinse, repeat cycle for way too long and it is time for some tough decisions to be made from the ownership down to the lowliest assistant.
 
I think a scrambling QB like him is going to be very interesting. You can control speed easier if things are on time, you have zones setup, you know when ball is coming out. If the QB is now running, and you have all these speedy guys trying to get free out of their routes. Good luck. I've watched many clips now where Huntley isn't just scrambling to scramble, he can do that too, but his eyes are up the field as well, and he can make those throws.
 
artdnj said:
Appreciate the info, but if he is that type of talent, why hasn’t he done anything in the league so far.
One can argue he had a 3 year deal with his rookie contract while sitting behind Lamar Jackson, I'm hoping for a type of Geno Smith like resurgence even though they were never in the same situation. I think we were lucky to get him not giving up any draft capital. I think he has a ton of promise, at least that's what I'm holding onto myself.
 
Interesting little tidbit, Huntley has been trained by Tua's trainer since high school. It's his trainer, not QB coach, but you'd think Hicks can offer some insight at the very least. We need all the help we can get

 
artdnj said:
Appreciate the info, but if he is that type of talent, why hasn’t he done anything in the league so far.
Don’t get me wrong, we shouldn’t count on him being anything special, but it’s not that uncommon for players to sort of “come out of nowhere”. There’s a lot of politics in football with a lot of talented players, some guys just never get a real shot due to circumstances outside their control. I’d say this is doubly true at QB where politics is even more controlling and there’s less opportunities to showcase your skills. A backup at almost any other position will at least get some reps here and there.
 
Alot of our posters reactions feel like fish out of water. Thank you Aqua Man. History and perspective helps. I think Huntley can be serviceable for sure. I agree with a ton of your points.
 
Sounds like we’re on our way to the SB!
 
Golphindolphin said:
Interesting little tidbit, Huntley has been trained by Tua's trainer since high school. It's his trainer, not QB coach, but you'd think Hicks can offer some insight at the very least. We need all the help we can get

No one cares Nick Hicks. This makes me hate Huntley more. You self promoting douche nozzle.
 
Michigan Mike said:
Regardless of who plays QB, this team can only succeed if McDaniel is able to make adjustments to the offense. He has had 2+ years and he has not shown the type of growth one would expect, especially when it became apparent last year that defenses have figured out how to stop the offense. If Grier wants to save his job, if indeed it is in jeopardy, he needs to exhibit his ability to exercise some tough love and to tell McDaniel to show some growth and ability to make in-game adjustments. We have been on this wash, rinse, repeat cycle for way too long and it is time for some tough decisions to be made from the ownership down to the lowliest assistant.
Don’t hold your breath
 
I like the signing of Huntley, but hope two things if McDaniel is truly serious about Skylers being the starter, and Huntley the backup.

1. Skyler never makes a a need to replace him with Huntley...At least not in a game (If at practice Huntley out plays him, then yes please make the change.)

2. Skyler starts to struggle, but the defense keeps the game close, and McDaniel does not fail to act quickly enough to change QBs.
 
