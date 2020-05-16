A degree of caution

I mentioned in a recent thread that NFL rosters tend to go through a lot of turnover every 5 or 6 years, so we should be prepared for some of Miami's draft haul from 2020 and 2021 to not make it very far past their rookie contracts. After saying that I just happened to look at the Browns 2016 and 2017 drafts where they had an incredible 24 combined picks including 3 1st round picks in 2017. Amazingly the Browns only have 4 of those 24 players still on their roster from those drafts that were just 3 and 4 years ago. Of those 24 picks, 10 were in the 1st 2nd or 3rd rounds and only 3 of those picks remain. Ironicly Miami has more of the Browns 2016 draft picks on their current roster (Ogbah and Ricardo Louis) than the Browns have. I pray Miami has better luck than the Browns did, but just want to stress that often the dreams of players potential is much greater that how things playout in reality.





Aoother amazing draft note: Miami's Devante Parker is 1 of only 7 2015 1st round picks that remain with their original team and of the top 9 wrs selected in that draft he's the only one that hasn't been cut, traded or let walk away in free agency.