A different perspective

I think this "OMG.....McD is not learning anything...... Too many screen passes......horrible play caller.....etc, is being overblown.



Let's take a look at what many stated they wanted, how McD actually called the game, and apply some critical thinking.



A lot of posters, and I mean a lot, repeated time after time they wanted others involved, Achane, TEs, work the flats, put the speed guys in space, among others.



McD's initial play calling actually did a lot of that. No, the execution wasn't where it needs to be. Blockers have to hit their marks on time. If one or two guys are late, or out of position, the play isn't going to work. We ran the ball. He certainly stuck with through the first half even when it wasn't always successful. We tried to hit the TE. A drop, a poor throw. Again, an execution failure rather than a play calling issue.



The good news is it was week one. Most offenses don't "click" week one The better teams find a way to get it done when that happens. I would expect the timing and execution to improve from game to game the early part of the season. The opponent's defense has a say in the matter too. Their defensive front has some pretty good players.



We made the necessary adjustments. The staff (on both sides of the ball) made very good halftime adjustments.



Ppl wanted to see tough inside yards on 3rd and short. We did that multiple times. Hell, we closed the game out by running right at them and burning clock. Props Ingold and Wilson.



We came out the second half down a couple scores, and started working down field passes. The line, for the most part gave Tua time. Tua does have to be aware situationally, and not take a sack that takes you out of field goal range. That kind of mistake will come back and bite you some day. Need to clean up those unessesary holding calls. That **** is a drive killer, too.



It's fair to question the use of time outs. I didn't mind so much they used them early in the first half, and thought they were managed OK in the second.



It's fair to question not punting in a couple situations. I do to, but what can I say. McD's a bit of a gambler. It's freaking awesome when it works. Not so much when it doesn't.



It was week freaking one. We came out with a win against a good opponent who many expect to be a playoff team.