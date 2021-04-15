A Few Draft Questions with Shane Hallam

ChambersWI
Hello Finheaven Family!
As many of you know we are trying to grow our 347 Club and Community with Q and A sessions. We have wanted to get guests to join us and answer questions. I was able to exchange some tweets with Shane Hallam who is a Fantasy Football, Draft, and Collage Analyst. Shane is (in my opinion) one of the original draft gurus as the draft has taken off online, and I've been a fan of his since he did work with Scott Wright's NFL Draft Countdown. Shae currently is a Co-Host of the Dynasty League Podcast the Devy Marketplace and does draft work for both Steel City Insider and Fake Pigskin. While scheduling to have the Q and A on the forum proved to be a bit difficult, Shane and I exchanged some emails on the draft and how it pertains to Miami. I wanted to share the responses with you guys, and hopefully we can bring Shane in after the draft for some follow up questions (that would be in the club). I hope you all enjoy and make sure you give Shane a follow @ShanePHallam on twitter.
1)How did you view Tua as a prospect last year and if he were in this draft where would he be ranked?
I had Tua ranked just behind Joe Burrow last season. Despite the disappointing NFL year (which is viewed much worse than it actually was,) Tua has a ton of potential to be Miami’s franchise QB if they can add weapons around him. In this draft, I would rank him 3rd behind Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields as a prospect.
2) Many feel Miami is going with one of Pitts, Chase, or Smith. If all 3 are available who would be your first choice and why?
Personally, I would choose Ja’Marr Chase if all three were available. The way Chase dominated future NFL talent at only 19 years old is astounding and not something I have seen in college since the Julio Jones and AJ Green days. He has the makings of an NFL stud from Day 1.
I know everyone loves Kyle Pitts, and rightfully so, he is a talented player with top athletic ability, but I have some trepidation about him transitioning into a tight end role in the NFL and being up to speed on blocking and creating space. I think he will be very good, but it may take a bit longer than Chase.
Devonta Smith gives me some pause. It is the usually weight thing, but also, like many of his Alabama teammates, Smith was an older prospect who was beating up on younger defenders. He had some great games (take LSU for example,) and should find his place as a playmaker, but is he a true alpha #1 WR? I’m not sure.
3) Of guys getting top 20 love this year who do you feel is the most overrated prospect and on the other side the most underrated?
BYU QB Zach Wilson is the most overrated to me. He does some things amazingly well. His deep ball placement is eye popping and his highlights will make you a believer. But, he rarely faced defenses with pre-snap confusion or high end pass rush ability. In a relatively clean pocket, Wilson took his time and booted out at the smallest sign of pressure. When facing his best defense of the year in Coastal Carolina, Wilson struggled often and it cost the team the game. If you go back to the 2019 season when BYU played better defenses, he struggled mightily. I wish we had seen BYU playing their original 2020 schedule (against teams like Oregon, etc,) so we could have gotten a fair assessment of him.
South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn is the most underrated to me. He is such a good man cover corner who was easily the best in coverage this past year. Rarely out of position and always giving receivers fits of frustration, he is the type of player I want on my defense who I know I can leave on an island. Whoever drafts him will be very happy.
4) How do you rank the top RBs in this draft? And is there a huge drop off after the guys considered the top 3?
My ranking on the top RBs are a bit unconventional:
All are great players, and I think it is very close evaluations. I felt like Etienne was a better RB after the 2019 season from Harris, and despite Harris’ gaudy numbers, this year didn’t change that. Both are built for different systems, Etienne for the outside zone and Harris for the power run. I just don’t think Harris has that explosion off the snap that would make him truly elite, and despite being tough to bring down and a good receiver/blocker, I’m not sure he will ever be a great RB.
Javonte Williams is a tough evaluation. At just 20 years old, he was breaking tackles left and right with top notch contact balance. It is a rare skillset, and he is very close to Najee Harris in my evaluation, but I think Williams could offer some of that David Montgomery type upside as a stat producer and yard churner. All 3 would be a win for a team.
I think there is a dropoff, but it isn’t as huge as it seems. Trey Sermon from Ohio State seems to be an NFL darling and a potential workhorse 2nd round pick. Michael Carter from North Carolina is solid as well. It isn’t a great class, but there will be some late round gems too.
5)What are your thoughts on Jamin Davis?
He wasn’t a name I was aware of for a long time, but once you hone in and watch him, oh man. He is extremely athletic and moves sideline to sideline extremely well. He was that Kentucky defense and rose them to a level they shouldn’t have been at. Definite first round pick in my opinion, and he has some flexibility on where he can play in different defenses. If you want someone who can cover, has a nose for the football and gets to the edge quick, he is worth the pick.
6)Who is one WR prospect you feel is not getting enough attention that NFL fans should know about?
I’ll give 2, one not so deep and one much deeper.
First, Nico Collins from Michigan needs more love. He is much closer to a first round pick than a fourth round pick. He is big, athletic, and was easily the most productive WR on the Wolverines in 2019. Even after sitting a year, the upside for him to be an alpha receiver is there. Michigan is terrible at developing their offensive talent, so I think Collins has made his own path a bit and still can get better.
Jacob Harris out of UCF is a WR/TE tweener who is super athletic for his size. He will be drafted late, but is a lump of clay I’d be down to take in the 6th or 7th round and see if you can improve his hands and route running. His tape isn’t great, but you can see the athletic upside.
7) Who is your favorite small school prospect?
My favorite is Quinn Meinerz from UW-Whitewater. Dude is just flat out dominant every snap, and then came to the Senior Bowl and did it again. He is smart, a good athlete, and strong as an ox. I know the small school tag will push him to Day 2, but he is my #2 Center and should be a first round pick.
I am a fantasy guy and LOVED James Robinson last year (my pre-draft RB11). If I had to peg this year’s “James Robinson” it is Tiffin College’s JaQuan Hardy. Small school, tough runner, above average athleticism while doing all the little things well. I love his vision and contact balance too. He is my RB15 this year and likely won’t be drafted, but could emerge sooner rather than later.
8) Who are your top OTs? And do you think it's fair to consider Sewell a generational prospect?
My OT ranking is:
I love Penei Sewell, he is my #2 rated player in this class, but generational talent is pretty generous. I think he exhibits the skillset of a franchise LT with his kickslide, powerful upper body and mirror ability, but I’m not sure he is out of this world in terms of consistency and world class athletic skills. I think he is great, starter Day 1, but generational I truly save for rarities.
9) Many want Miami to go Center, if you were drafting for Miami who would you draft?
If I was drafting for Miami, I would likely be a bit unconventional.
If Chase or Pitts were there at 6, I am in. If not, I’d look elsewhere, even taking Sewell and shifting around some of the offensive line pieces to make it work.
At the back end of the round, I’d likely try to trade back and then grab a C if I took a pass catcher before (Meinerz or Creed Humphrey,) or a pass catcher like Terrace Marshall at the back end of Round 1/early Round 2. I think there is LB value in Round 2, and that can be a thought with Jamin Davis or Zaven Collins as well.
Miami is in a tough position. The move down was worth it, but they really could get caught with Devonta Smith if laser focused on that weapon at #6. I am scared they aren’t as flexible as they should be and that can be problematic.
10)When scouting and grading edge rushers where do you stand on the argument of athleticism vs technique?
I definitely lean in on athletic ability for Edge Rushers more than technique. I think you CAN win without good technique but really can’t without good athleticism. Obviously a combination of the two is key. I do believe that finding at least a good to great athlete who has shown the ability to perform well and develop technique is key. They don’t have to quite be there yet, but if they have improved, that shows there continues to be room for improvement.
