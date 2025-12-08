Rusty Shackelford
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 12, 2024
- Messages
- 663
- Reaction score
- 723
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Delray Beach
There's a few minor problems I'm experiencing. We'll, the 3rd one is kind of major right now for me because the app that logs everything I type is malfunctioning at the moment. I have another one that does that but I have to remember to copy the text because it monitors the clipboard instead of realtime:
1. When I preview a post, any links that are in the post aren't converted to links in the preview.
2. When you highlight text, you can't see the text you highlighted:
3. Sometimes when I'm in the middle of composing a post and I go to a different tab or put a different app in focus for a minute then come back, everything I typed is gone.
Maybe you can't fix these issues and I should be complaining to the forum software developers instead? I don't know if any of these issues happen with the desktop version of the site.
1. When I preview a post, any links that are in the post aren't converted to links in the preview.
2. When you highlight text, you can't see the text you highlighted:
3. Sometimes when I'm in the middle of composing a post and I go to a different tab or put a different app in focus for a minute then come back, everything I typed is gone.
Maybe you can't fix these issues and I should be complaining to the forum software developers instead? I don't know if any of these issues happen with the desktop version of the site.