There's a few minor problems I'm experiencing. We'll, the 3rd one is kind of major right now for me because the app that logs everything I type is malfunctioning at the moment. I have another one that does that but I have to remember to copy the text because it monitors the clipboard instead of realtime:1. When I preview a post, any links that are in the post aren't converted to links in the preview.2. When you highlight text, you can't see the text you highlighted:3. Sometimes when I'm in the middle of composing a post and I go to a different tab or put a different app in focus for a minute then come back, everything I typed is gone.Maybe you can't fix these issues and I should be complaining to the forum software developers instead? I don't know if any of these issues happen with the desktop version of the site.