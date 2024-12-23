A Few Statistical Achievements to Highlight

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
A great win for the Miami Dolphins that kept it's playoff hopes on life support, also saw several statistical achievements.
Jonnu Smith broke the Miami all-time record for yards and receptions for a tight end in a single season. Smith broke the mark of 74 receptions shared by Randy McMicael and Mike Gesicki. He also broke McMichael's yardage record and has a realistic shot at 1,000 yards for the season.
Tua fell short of a record nine straight games completing 70 percent or more of his passes. Tua finished 22-34 against San Francisco. Incidentally, Hill had a couple of drops that could have extended Tua's streak. As it stands, it's only Tua and Joe Montana with eight straight games of 70 percent or more completed passes.
Sanders has now hit a team record 23 straight field goals.
Jonnu Smith broke the Miami all-time record for yards and receptions for a tight end in a single season. Smith broke the mark of 74 receptions shared by Randy McMicael and Mike Gesicki. He also broke McMichael's yardage record and has a realistic shot at 1,000 yards for the season.
Tua fell short of a record nine straight games completing 70 percent or more of his passes. Tua finished 22-34 against San Francisco. Incidentally, Hill had a couple of drops that could have extended Tua's streak. As it stands, it's only Tua and Joe Montana with eight straight games of 70 percent or more completed passes.
Sanders has now hit a team record 23 straight field goals.
Last edited: