A few things from McDaniel

utahphinsfan said: McD should have said national media. That might have shut Cowherd, SAS, etc... up for a few seconds? Click to expand...

I loved the answer, and it's probably true, but I think it may go deeper than that.It relieves Tua from having to hear "talking butthole" speculation and second guessing, thereby relieving a certain amount of pressure.I think McD has a good handle on the psyche of individual personalities and uses phycology for benefit.Much like his comment about expecting Tua to make another leap this season, it instills confidence and promotes "drive".