A few things to get straight

1. Tua - all he does is win games. Particularly good in “must get it” situations.2. Jason Taylor was right about Phillips from day 1. Kid is going to be a stud.3. We are a better team when Parker plays.4. Palardy has been crushing his punts for several weeks now. I’ve gone from hater to lover.5. Jason Sanders must relinquish his nickname, “the colonel” until he stops missing FGs6. Waddle-a-hee-ho!!! Sing it with me.7. Anymore talk of X’s declining skills or “we should trade him for a 2nd rounder”? Please see psychiatrist behind door number 2.8. Big “Mack” Hollins is fun to root for.9. Xavien Howard has 26 picks since 2016 - most in league. I don’t care how many games he’s missed. Yawwwwwwwwnnnnnnnnnnnnn. Best CB in franchise history. Easily. End of story. Thank you.10. Why do we have an NHL ice hockey guy coaching our o-line? Guy LaFleur would be better than this guy. Just imagine what our O could do if defenders actually got blocked a little. Help, please.5 in a row. We have something to play for.PS - duck Deshaun Watson and Ross and whoever else in the FO that went for this fool. We have a great in the making QB. Thank you and good night.