 A few things to get straight | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A few things to get straight

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,625
Reaction score
14,092
Location
New Jersey
1. Tua - all he does is win games. Particularly good in “must get it” situations.

2. Jason Taylor was right about Phillips from day 1. Kid is going to be a stud.

3. We are a better team when Parker plays.

4. Palardy has been crushing his punts for several weeks now. I’ve gone from hater to lover.

5. Jason Sanders must relinquish his nickname, “the colonel” until he stops missing FGs

6. Waddle-a-hee-ho!!! Sing it with me.

7. Anymore talk of X’s declining skills or “we should trade him for a 2nd rounder”? Please see psychiatrist behind door number 2.

8. Big “Mack” Hollins is fun to root for.

9. Xavien Howard has 26 picks since 2016 - most in league. I don’t care how many games he’s missed. Yawwwwwwwwnnnnnnnnnnnnn. Best CB in franchise history. Easily. End of story. Thank you.

10. Why do we have an NHL ice hockey guy coaching our o-line? Guy LaFleur would be better than this guy. Just imagine what our O could do if defenders actually got blocked a little. Help, please.

5 in a row. We have something to play for.

PS - duck Deshaun Watson and Ross and whoever else in the FO that went for this fool. We have a great in the making QB. Thank you and good night. 💤.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,470
Reaction score
2,291
Age
45
royalshank said:
1. Tua - all he does is win games. Particularly good in “must get it” situations.

2. Jason Taylor was right about Phillips from day 1. Kid is going to be a stud.

3. We are a better team when Parker plays.

4. Palardy has been crushing his punts for several weeks now. I’ve gone from hater to lover.

5. Jason Sanders must relinquish his nickname, “the colonel” until he stops missing FGs

6. Waddle-a-hee-ho!!! Sing it with me.

7. Anymore talk of X’s declining skills or “we should trade him for a 2nd rounder”? Please see psychiatrist behind door number 2.

8. Big “Mack” Hollins is fun to root for.

9. Xavien Howard has 26 picks since 2016 - most in league. I don’t care how many games he’s missed. Yawwwwwwwwnnnnnnnnnnnnn. Best CB in franchise history. Easily. End of story. Thank you.

10. Why do we have an NHL ice hockey guy coaching our o-line? Guy LaFleur would be better than this guy. Just imagine what our O could do if defenders actually got blocked a little. Help, please.

5 in a row. We have something to play for.

PS - duck Deshaun Watson and Ross and whoever else in the FO that went for this fool. We have a great in the making QB. Thank you and good night. 💤.
Click to expand...
Great post!!
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,625
Reaction score
14,092
Location
New Jersey
Finsfan1984 said:
Agreed with everything you said, especially the PS part. 👍🏼
Click to expand...
Like, why didn’t we just commit to Tua and not have the distraction circus??? The kid can clearly play. Great release. Accuracy. Winner intangibles. Watson has yet to show the latter. I don’t mean to turn this into a Tua thread but our FO is looking really stupid right now.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
891
Reaction score
1,540
Age
31
Location
SRQ
royalshank said:
1. Tua - all he does is win games. Particularly good in “must get it” situations.

2. Jason Taylor was right about Phillips from day 1. Kid is going to be a stud.

3. We are a better team when Parker plays.

4. Palardy has been crushing his punts for several weeks now. I’ve gone from hater to lover.

5. Jason Sanders must relinquish his nickname, “the colonel” until he stops missing FGs

6. Waddle-a-hee-ho!!! Sing it with me.

7. Anymore talk of X’s declining skills or “we should trade him for a 2nd rounder”? Please see psychiatrist behind door number 2.

8. Big “Mack” Hollins is fun to root for.

9. Xavien Howard has 26 picks since 2016 - most in league. I don’t care how many games he’s missed. Yawwwwwwwwnnnnnnnnnnnnn. Best CB in franchise history. Easily. End of story. Thank you.

10. Why do we have an NHL ice hockey guy coaching our o-line? Guy LaFleur would be better than this guy. Just imagine what our O could do if defenders actually got blocked a little. Help, please.

5 in a row. We have something to play for.

PS - duck Deshaun Watson and Ross and whoever else in the FO that went for this fool. We have a great in the making QB. Thank you and good night. 💤.
Click to expand...
Madison still best CB as far as being man cover guy who would lock you down.

Howard best ball skills I have ever seen though outside maybe Primetime.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,625
Reaction score
14,092
Location
New Jersey
EPBro said:
Madison still best CB as far as being man cover guy who would lock you down.

Howard best ball skills I have ever seen though outside maybe Primetime.
Click to expand...
I’ll take that and be happy!
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
1,061
Reaction score
1,303
Age
46
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
Cant argue with any of your points at all.

You can however consider me guilty for #7... cant remember if I voiced it or not but the manner in which X's holdout went down didn't sit well with me. BUT NO MORE :pnkr:
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
891
Reaction score
1,540
Age
31
Location
SRQ
royalshank said:
I’ll take that and be happy!
Click to expand...
In fairness, Madison offered little in the run game. Howard far more willing in that area.

Splitting hairs though.

I scratch my head, every single time, they try to go down the field on X.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,625
Reaction score
14,092
Location
New Jersey
biggrouper said:
Cant argue with any of your points at all.

You can however consider me guilty for #7... cant remember if I voiced it or not but the manner in which X's holdout went down didn't sit well with me. BUT NO MORE :pnkr:
Click to expand...
A lot of us were guilty of it because it seemed selfish and all. But damn can that guy play.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,625
Reaction score
14,092
Location
New Jersey
EPBro said:
In fairness, Madison offered little in the run game. Howard far more willing in that area.

Splitting hairs though.

I scratch my head, every single time, they try to go down the field on X.
Click to expand...
I know. Last year he had more picks on bombs (3) than completions given up (2).
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,625
Reaction score
13,271
I will add...this draft class has a chance to go down as one of the best in Miami Dolphins history.

Waddle is on a rookie record pace for receptions.

Phillips has five sacks in the last two games and 8.5 on the season.

Holland is an absolute stud, a game-changer in the secondary.

Eichenberg has had some struggles, but the team hasn't lost since he was moved to LT.

With the way Tua is playing, the 2020 draft is looking pretty good too. Hunt, Davis and Jones are all hits.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,625
Reaction score
14,092
Location
New Jersey
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I will add...this draft class has a chance to go down as one of the best in Miami Dolphins history.

Waddle is on a rookie record pace for receptions.

Phillips has five sacks in the last two games and 8.5 on the season.

Holland is an absolute stud, a game-changer in the secondary.

Eichenberg has had some struggles, but the team hasn't lost since he was moved to LT.

With the way Tua is playing, the 2020 draft is looking pretty good too. Hunt, Davis and Jones are all hits.
Click to expand...
It’s funny how the 2020 draft class goes from boom or bust depending on Tua. I’ve been very critical of it and Grier. But if Tua can keep this up then 2020 is a success (Iggy and all) and 2021 is an absolute monster draft and Grier may actually be promoted to Lord Commander.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom