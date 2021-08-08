 A few thoughts... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A few thoughts...

GeauxFins2020

GeauxFins2020

This team is different than any since JJ era.

Front 7, imo, is a top 5 unit. They are talented and deep.

With XH back and Jevon Holland progressing, the DBs are also one of NFL best.

This defense is nasty. We should be in every game.

Ecstatic with Tua's progress. Don't know that I've ever seen a more coachable and accountable player.

WRs are incredibly deep. Mack Hollins, imo, is extremely underrated. In tight formations, he's a match up problem. I think he makes the team and is on 47 each week.

What we've seen on offense is without Gesicki and Fuller. We should be able to score points with anyone.

With Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks showing up, is it possible we are going to have hard cuts at RB? It'll be interesting.

Not often that punters are referred to as weapons. Could we have a weapon at punter? We already have a top 5 kicker.

The only position of concern is OL. The good news is we can focus on that now, before trading deadline, and in offseason. We have some pieces....just need them to come together. But it's critical they do.

Hate hearing Hunter Long might be injured. The only silver lining is if you are going to have a serious injury. August is best time. Heal up and get ready for 2022 OTAs.

Think about how far we've come since Oct of 2019, when we were spiraling into oblivion at 0- 7?

It's amazing. I feel like this organization has transitioned from one of reactionary dysfunction to once again being one the model teams in NFL.

Go Dolphins!
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

I agree, it's a different vibe/feel this year in camp. Tua has come alive and regained his swag. There is also, lots of positive things being said about many of the players.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Hopefully Long's injury isn't too serious. Guess we'll find out shortly.

But, to your point, Miami looks to be in great shape for 2021 and moving forward. ESPN just listed the teams with the most talented players 25 and younger. The Dolphins were number one on that list.

Now, if the offensive line can get going, Miami could realistically make a deep playoff run.
 
finmann

finmann

The OL will always be a concern till it isn't, hopefully this year we see a huge improvement.
The other position that I am keeping an eye on that seemed to have fallen off the radar, is the DLine....a unit that simply could not bring pressure on opposing QBs without the need to blitz. We need Wilkins and Davis to continue where they left off at the end of the season....they seemed to had been finally getting it by then.
The other position is RB....not much to add there.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

This past winter most of us had 5-6 positions needing significant upgrades with the debate being over the top 3. *IF* the regular season goes as most expect, that could be reduced to OL/RB, maybe fewer if everything goes right.

I read a number of posts coming from camp practices. Don't put much faith in them as far as individual assessments, but I pay attention to tone. IMO, the tone has changed. There seems to be a strategy to practices. An energy. A number of players seem to be flashing - not just 4-5.

Hope Palardy(?) plays like he practices.

The downside in injuries. Some positions have little depth and too many injuries can be critical
 
SF Dolphin Fan

I think Miami needs a dominant player on the defensive line. Maybe Phillips can become that player.

There's good, solid talent on the defensive line but who are opposing offenses game planning to stop?
 
GeauxFins2020

GeauxFins2020

fansinceGWilson said:
This past winter most of us had 5-6 positions needing significant upgrades with the debate being over the top 3. *IF* the regular season goes as most expect, that could be reduced to OL/RB, maybe fewer if everything goes right.

I read a number of posts coming from camp practices. Don't put much faith in them as far as individual assessments, but I pay attention to tone. IMO, the tone has changed. There seems to be a strategy to practices. An energy. A number of players seem to be flashing - not just 4-5.

Hope Palardy(?) plays like he practices.

The downside in injuries. Some positions have little depth and too many injuries can be critical
Click to expand...
Injuries are always a factor. But I agree...we had a lot of questions about a lot of positions. I think we've narrowed them down substantially.
 
finmann

finmann

SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think Miami needs a dominant player on the defensive line. Maybe Phillips can become that player.

There's good, solid talent on the defensive line but who are opposing offenses game planning to stop?
Click to expand...
I was hoping it would have been Wilkins...not so sure anymore, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed.
 
