A few thoughts...

This team is different than any since JJ era.



Front 7, imo, is a top 5 unit. They are talented and deep.



With XH back and Jevon Holland progressing, the DBs are also one of NFL best.



This defense is nasty. We should be in every game.



Ecstatic with Tua's progress. Don't know that I've ever seen a more coachable and accountable player.



WRs are incredibly deep. Mack Hollins, imo, is extremely underrated. In tight formations, he's a match up problem. I think he makes the team and is on 47 each week.



What we've seen on offense is without Gesicki and Fuller. We should be able to score points with anyone.



With Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks showing up, is it possible we are going to have hard cuts at RB? It'll be interesting.



Not often that punters are referred to as weapons. Could we have a weapon at punter? We already have a top 5 kicker.



The only position of concern is OL. The good news is we can focus on that now, before trading deadline, and in offseason. We have some pieces....just need them to come together. But it's critical they do.



Hate hearing Hunter Long might be injured. The only silver lining is if you are going to have a serious injury. August is best time. Heal up and get ready for 2022 OTAs.



Think about how far we've come since Oct of 2019, when we were spiraling into oblivion at 0- 7?



It's amazing. I feel like this organization has transitioned from one of reactionary dysfunction to once again being one the model teams in NFL.



Go Dolphins!