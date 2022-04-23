 A Football life :Dan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Football life :Dan

I know it is the slow offseason and I don’t get to chat with my fins fans much.

Question: Does anyone rewatch the football life about Dan or the 30/30 Elway to Marino?

Every six months or so when I get time away from the old lady I rewatch these.
 
I've seen the Marino 'A Football Life' plenty. Just watched the '30 for 30' the other night for the second time. Marvin Demoff seems like a good guy and really had Dan and John's best interest. Cool to see the other guys they showed that went in the first round. That was a really good draft class.
 
