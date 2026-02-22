 A forgotten classic | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A forgotten classic

Marino vs Cunningham.

Watch and see how real QB play is done - by both men. Holy smokes I had forgotten how much the running QBs got hit as there was no sliding. Watch Marino do what winners do - bring team back down 10 in 4th making plays w arm, legs and clutch 4th down play to get the W in OT.



They just don’t make them like this any longer.
 
