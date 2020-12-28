A former general manager’s eyebrow-raising comment on Tua.

Not sure if this is was posted, I checked and did not see it, if so MODs please feel free to remove this.“What I see with Tua is what I thought I saw at Alabama; I worry about having elite skills,” Lombardi — who was an executive with the Eagles and Raiders and now a podcaster and a writer for The Athletic — told WQAM’s Joe Rose Show. “I don’t see elite skills, I don’t see an elite arm, and I don’t see an elite athlete. I see an elite instinctive player. I see somebody who’s accurate on a lot of short throws. I see somebody that can operate within a read-option offense effectively but I think if it becomes a drop back pass game and he has to stay back in the pocket I see a small player who plays smaller when he has to play behind the center. If I’m a Dolphins fan, my happiness is tempered by a nagging concern that the team should have drafted Justin Herbert.”I mean is this why he is aand not currently employed?