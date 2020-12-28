 A former general manager’s eyebrow-raising comment on Tua. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A former general manager’s eyebrow-raising comment on Tua.

xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2007
Messages
1,754
Reaction score
335
Location
Los Angeles
Not sure if this is was posted, I checked and did not see it, if so MODs please feel free to remove this.



“What I see with Tua is what I thought I saw at Alabama; I worry about having elite skills,” Lombardi — who was an executive with the Eagles and Raiders and now a podcaster and a writer for The Athletic — told WQAM’s Joe Rose Show. “I don’t see elite skills, I don’t see an elite arm, and I don’t see an elite athlete. I see an elite instinctive player. I see somebody who’s accurate on a lot of short throws. I see somebody that can operate within a read-option offense effectively but I think if it becomes a drop back pass game and he has to stay back in the pocket I see a small player who plays smaller when he has to play behind the center. If I’m a Dolphins fan, my happiness is tempered by a nagging concern that the team should have drafted Justin Herbert.”

I mean is this why he is a FORMER GM and not currently employed?


 
J

Jerrysanders

Club Member
Joined
Oct 28, 2015
Messages
4,020
Reaction score
2,197
xSxPxHx said:
Not sure if this is was posted, I checked and did not see it, if so MODs please feel free to remove this.



“What I see with Tua is what I thought I saw at Alabama; I worry about having elite skills,” Lombardi — who was an executive with the Eagles and Raiders and now a podcaster and a writer for The Athletic — told WQAM’s Joe Rose Show. “I don’t see elite skills, I don’t see an elite arm, and I don’t see an elite athlete. I see an elite instinctive player. I see somebody who’s accurate on a lot of short throws. I see somebody that can operate within a read-option offense effectively but I think if it becomes a drop back pass game and he has to stay back in the pocket I see a small player who plays smaller when he has to play behind the center. If I’m a Dolphins fan, my happiness is tempered by a nagging concern that the team should have drafted Justin Herbert.”

I mean is this why he is a FORMER GM and not currently employed?


Click to expand...
Ouch.
 
R

Regulus

Rookie
Joined
Aug 20, 2005
Messages
813
Reaction score
225
I saw a lot of elite down field throws at Alabama. Only time will tell. No one knows anything after 8 games.
 
RENT

RENT

InTUAtive
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
12,766
Reaction score
3,648
Location
Calgary Alberta
We should bring both TanneBaum and Lombardi to this FO

They clearly kno what they are doing

Supporting Herbert and his garbage yards and TDs over a player like Tua who has had an excellent start all around
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
2,240
Reaction score
1,291
Age
47
Location
Largo, Florida
Grier had to draft Tua. His hands were tied. There would've been riots within and without the building. There was no honest evaluation. But at some point you have to fix it, the QB play.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom