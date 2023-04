1. QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA​

2. DI JALEN CARTER, GEORGIA​

3. EDGE WILL ANDERSON JR., ALABAMA​

4. QB WILL LEVIS, KENTUCKY​

5. QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE​

6. QB ANTHONY RICHARDSON, FLORIDA​

7. CB DEVON WITHERSPOON, ILLINOIS​

8. OT PETER SKORONSKI, NORTHWESTERN​

9. EDGE TYREE WILSON, TEXAS TECH​

10. WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU​

Smaller Deshaun WatsonAn offensive coordinator will have to do some things to scheme around Young's height, but it's a small price to pay for everything else he brings to the table.Kawann ShortCarter is as good a DT prospect as we've seen since we started grading college in 2014. A complete prospect.Stronger Randy GregoryElite production and elite tools. That's an easy combination to draft highly.Jake LockerLevis' tape has so much to like from a tools and NFL-readiness standpoint, but his accuracy — or lack thereof — is borderline untenable at this point.Ryan TannehillAs a passer, Stroud is nothing like the other two first-round quarterbacks who came out of Ohio State before him. And that bodes well for his NFL prospects.Josh AllenHigh-end play wins Super Bowls, and no one has a higher end in this class than Richardson. Now, what are the chances he reaches that or even comes close?Darius SlayWitherspoon may not have an elite physical skill set for the position, but his senior year tape was as good as we've seen in our nine years of college grading.Justin PughSkoronski has the highest floor of any offensive lineman in the draft class. It may just come at guard, though.Jason Pierre-PaulNo edge prospect manhandled offensive tackles more than Wilson last year. That's a defensive lineman who can play for any scheme.Martavis BryantIt's all there. Johnston has every uncoachable physical tool. A little polish, and he's a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL.Just a small sampling. This also an updated rank from PFF