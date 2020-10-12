A Glimmer of Hope

Look, I know this is a work in progress with the ups and downs and highs and lows expected for a young team. But completely dominating, from start to finish, against a team that came within minutes of winning the super bowl last year makes for a pretty thrilling Sunday. It's been a long time since Miami had that type of a beat down on the winning side. Does anyone know the last time the Dolphins scored 30 in a half? I remember the Dolphins doing that against the Bears in 1985.



Living near SF, and knowing a ton of 49ers fans, who all dissed the Dolphins during the week and expected an easy win, it was especially satisfying. What does that mean moving forward? Each season is different in the NFL. The 49ers could very well be a 6-10 squad this year. Their secondary stinks and wasn't very good last year either. But, Miami is clearly on the right path. The team has been in every game this year. It's too early to talk about playoffs, but have to be excited for the future of this franchise.



And, oh by the way, the defense finally showed up big. The fourth down stop early in the game really set the tone. Ogbah is playing well and getting Jones back was huge.



I guess we'll have to stop the start Tua train for the time being. Fitzpatrick is one of the more interesting players I've ever seen, so dramatically different from one week to the next. But two of his last three starts have bordered on sensational. Can't ask for much more. Williams is coming on, which is a good sign.



Enjoy the ride Dolphin fans.