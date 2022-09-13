A glimpse of this passing offense after week one...

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
This passing offense is already showing off compared to last year...
Now this isnt a nextgen stat but YPA is one of the stat that is correlated the most to winning actual games... In the first game with a new coaching staff, new system and 2/3rds of the previous receiving group removed... 8.2 yards per attempt compared to 6.8 last season.
- Average intended air yards: 8 yards(top 12) compared to 7 yards(bottom 3) last year
- Aggressive %: 12%(middle of the pack) compared to 19% last season(#1 in the NFL), this means WRs are getting open a shitload more than they did last year.
- Completion% over expected: +2.9%(top 8) This has never been an issue for Tua, But its good to see that by increasing the passes air yard distance, he's still completing more of them than expected.
- Time to throw: 2.92 which is quite a bit longer from Tua's previous averages... Which were around 2.5... Deeper passing plays combined with more PAs are the likely increase here.
