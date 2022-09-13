 A glimpse of this passing offense after week one... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A glimpse of this passing offense after week one...

NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
This passing offense is already showing off compared to last year...

  • Average intended air yards: 8 yards(top 12) compared to 7 yards(bottom 3) last year
  • Aggressive %: 12%(middle of the pack) compared to 19% last season(#1 in the NFL), this means WRs are getting open a shitload more than they did last year.
  • Completion% over expected: +2.9%(top 8) This has never been an issue for Tua, But its good to see that by increasing the passes air yard distance, he's still completing more of them than expected.
  • Time to throw: 2.92 which is quite a bit longer from Tua's previous averages... Which were around 2.5... Deeper passing plays combined with more PAs are the likely increase here.

Now this isnt a nextgen stat but YPA is one of the stat that is correlated the most to winning actual games... In the first game with a new coaching staff, new system and 2/3rds of the previous receiving group removed... 8.2 yards per attempt compared to 6.8 last season.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

I was told we can't win with him, so that's all well and good, but who won the game?
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I like the progression, and the better personal certainly help with that... but...

I just watched the game. Took my time, rewound it a lot and... Tua made quite a few stupid decisions-- decisions that could easily have beaten us.

I'm not super worried, because that was game 1 and there's still lots of time to clean those up... but geez his 4th quarter work was poor. He was making the type of risky decisions that you have to make when you are down 13 points, rather than ahead.

I hope McD gets on Tua's ass in the film room.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

I don't think he'll get in his ass...kinda hard to do that when you were ****ing up calling plays during the game, and the QB had to improvise. But out of curiosity, how many bad decisions did you see? I counted 3, and ya his 4th quarter was uncharacteristic of his norm.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Both of those throws into the ground were awful-- likely grounding on both. The little floater that should have been picked off... the other pass that bounced in front of Sherfield... I think there were others.

He made more bad plays in 5-10 minutes of game time than in the entire first three quarters.

I wonder if he was pressing... still hearing all of the negative press from the offseason.

He's better than that though... unlike the flame throwers who just hate Tua, I am willing to call those throws 'uncharacteristic' and just move on.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Ya I forgot about the Sherfield one...good point.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

He needs to just accept the sack instead of all that crazy stuff he was trying to do. Also we need to start seeing Tua throw the ball away to avoid stuff like that. Don’t think he had a single pass out of bounds when nothing was there vs New England:
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
11,303
Reaction score
24,563
There was one... a play where he'd rolled all the way to the sideline.

But beyond that... no.
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJDUHEJETKILLER

OP- great progression year over (early ) year. Very encouraging. I think we need to enjoy T HIll, but no have everything run through him. Spread the ball around and
we will be fine.
 
